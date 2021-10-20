Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Finance Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFIN   US02607T1097

AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST, INC.

(AFIN)
  Report
AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST : ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE

FOR THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

NEW YORK - October 20, 2021 - American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) ("AFIN" or the "Company") announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the close of trading on the Nasdaq.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the third quarter and provide commentary on business performance. The call will be conducted by AFIN's management team and a question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the AFIN website, www.americanfinancetrust.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. To listen to the live call, please go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the AFIN website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-407-0792

International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8263

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-512-2921

International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 13724121

*Available from 2:00 p.m. ET on November 4, 2021 through February 4, 2022.

About American Finance Trust, Inc.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about AFIN can be found on its website at www.americanfinancetrust.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "should" or similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of AFIN's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on AFIN, AFIN's tenants and the global economy and financial markets, as well as those set forth in the Risk Factors section of AFIN's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on February 25, 2021, AFIN's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed on May 6, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed on August 6, 2021 and all other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in AFIN's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@americanfinancetrust.com

(866) 902-0063

Disclaimer

American Finance Trust Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
