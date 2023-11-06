NOVEMBER 02, 2023 / 3:30PM, AFG.N - Q3 2023 American Financial Group Inc Earnings Call

Michael David Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst

Hey, good afternoon. Just curious, I heard the commentary on workers' comp profitability won't be the -- likely won't be as profitable, but still very profitable as last year. Is that something new? Or is that just -- is that what you've been -- what you reminded us last quarter when I think you made some revisions? And maybe just on work comp is -- is pricing -- has anything changed pricing-wise since last quarter? Obviously, higher interest rates are a great tailwind to you all in that line. And some of your peers, too, a long-winded question, have said that they're not really seeing any change in medical trend, but keeping a close eye on it.

Carl Henry Lindner - American Financial Group, Inc. - Co-CEO & Director

Yes. I think my commentary is pretty consistent throughout the year in that as of the last quarter. This quarter is just a reminder that we have excellent workers' comp results. They're just not going to be at the same levels as 2022 in that lower prior year favorable development is the significant factor there.

On the loss ratio trend side, yes, I think we're seeing the same as others. There's not big changes there in that overall. They seem to be a reasonable perspective loss ratio trend. I mean, we still think that our overall prospective loss ratio trend is probably down with the exposure change of about 4% down, maybe 2% or so. So those seem to be reasonable.

Our California business is the -- Republic is the only business that's performing at an underwriting loss today in that. The other businesses, Summit, Strategic Comp, National Interstate's workers' comp business, all have excellent results in that. We feel good about our reserve position, and workers' comp remains a very competitive market with the results in the industry.

Pricing, not -- pricing is down about 4% year-to-date when you look at our overall workers' comp business. Not sure that's much different than any of the previous couple of quarters. I hope that's helpful.

Michael David Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst

Yes. That's helpful. And maybe switching gears a little bit to casualty ex-workers' comp. I know -- I think it was last quarter, you talked about, right, and not just you, all others as well have been talking about a bit of a higher trend line in certain lawsuit inflationary lines like public entity, commercial auto. I know you changed your expectations there a bit. But I'm kind of just curious as -- I know it's only been one quarter, but has anything changed? I mean, we can see pricing seems to be actually moving in the right direction. I don't know if you want to call out if you guys been trying to add to your reserves or anything?

Carl Henry Lindner - American Financial Group, Inc. - Co-CEO & Director

Yes. I think the positive, say, it's a heavy public entity renewal period. And I think the good news is it reflects what I -- I think what I talked about on the last call about the changes that we've been putting into place on that particular business in that. And seeing the strong price increases was particularly strong, double-digit in the period in that. But that's as well as decreasing limits, raising retentions and being really appropriate and being involved in heavily on -- with mock trials and monitoring counsel and being heavily involved in active claims. So we're doing quite a few things. But yes, the third quarter is very pleased, in particular with the strong public entity price increase there and -- which drove the overall segment up.

Michael David Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst

Okay. And just lastly, with the inclusion of the crop acquisition, I know you've given guidance on it, too, but just curious now that you've maybe learned a little bit more, is -- when we think of not this year, but next year and outer years, is a normal crop year -- has that changed due to the acquisition or just maybe other variables?

