    AFG   US0259321042

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Financial : 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference Presentation

09/10/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance

KBW Insurance Conference

September 10, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made during this presentation, as well as included in this document, are not historical facts and may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections which management believes are reasonable but by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements.

The reasons which could cause actual results and/or financial condition to differ materially from those suggested by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those discussed or identified from time-to-time in AFG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report on Form 10-K and the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not promise to update such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or other factors that could affect these statements.

Core net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure which sets aside items that are generally not considered to be part of ongoing operations, such as net realized gains and losses, discontinued operations, as well as other significant items that are not able to be estimated with reasonable precision, or that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. AFG believes that this non-GAAP measure is a useful tool for investors and analysts in analyzing ongoing operating trends of AFG.

2

A History Dating Back Nearly 150 Years

We are specialists in providing P&C insurance products that help businesses manage their unique financial risks and exposures.

Approximately 50% of Specialty P&C Group gross written premium is produced by businesses

with "top 10" market rankings

Superior Underwriting

Combined

Talent

Ratio

7.6%

8 years

Points of COR

Consecutive years

outperformance vs.

under 94%

peers over 10 years

3

Top Tier Specialty Property & Casualty Insurer

Entrepreneurial Culture, Strategic Alignment of Interests

Market Leading P&C Insurance Specialist

Consistent Investment Outperformance

Superior Capital Management and Strong Balance Sheet

4

Our Corporate Values

Our

Foundation

Specialization

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Accountability

Our Priorities

Our

Expectations

Customer Focus

Integrity

Clear & Open

Self-Discipline

Communication

Work / Family Balance

Respect for Others

5

Disclaimer

American Financial Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 165 M - -
Net income 2021 1 750 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 11 417 M 11 417 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 134,71 $
Average target price 145,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Craig Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Carl Henry Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Brian S. Hertzman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle A. Gillis Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.53.74%11 417
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.44.45%46 771
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.53%39 410
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.16%39 057
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.5.63%35 124
SAMPO OYJ26.47%28 690