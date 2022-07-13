Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFG   US0259321042

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
137.12 USD   -0.60%
04:31pAmerican Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2022 Second Quarter Results
BU
07/08First American Financial's Chief Operating Officer Christopher Leavell to Depart in December
MT
07/01American Financial Group Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.56 a Share, Payable July 25 to Holders of Record July 15
MT
News 
Summary

American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2022 Second Quarter Results

07/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) expects to release its 2022 second quarter results after 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The release will be available shortly thereafter on AFG’s website at www.AFGinc.com.

In conjunction with its release, AFG will hold a conference call to discuss 2022 second quarter results at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 4, 2022. New, simplified event registration and access provides two ways to access the call.

By Telephone
Participants may register for the call here now or any time up to and during the time of the call, and will immediately receive the dial-in number and a unique pin to access the call. Registration details are also available by visiting https://www.afginc.com/news-and-events/event-calendar.

While you may register at any time up to and during the time of the call, you are encouraged to join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Via the Internet
The conference call and accompanying webcast slides will also be broadcast live over the internet. To access the event, click on the following link: https://www.AFGinc.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link on our website approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

About American Financial Group, Inc.
American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 799 M - -
Net income 2022 898 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 11 740 M 11 740 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 137,95 $
Average target price 161,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Craig Lindner Director
Carl Henry Lindner Director
Brian S. Hertzman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle A. Gillis Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.0.46%11 740
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.51%40 497
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.28.38%40 473
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.66%39 367
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.78%35 206
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION14.51%25 459