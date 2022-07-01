Log in
    AFG   US0259321042

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
138.81 USD   +2.13%
09:02aAmerican Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/24AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.(NYSE : AFG) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.(NYSE : AFG) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/01/2022 | 09:02am EDT
American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.56 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2022 to holders of record on July 15, 2022.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 799 M - -
Net income 2022 898 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 11 813 M 11 813 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 78,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Craig Lindner Director
Carl Henry Lindner Director
Brian S. Hertzman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle A. Gillis Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.1.09%11 813
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.08%40 505
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.12%40 284
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.23.64%39 283
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.72%34 849
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.42%24 767