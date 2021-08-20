American Financial Group, Inc. : Increases Annual Common Stock Dividend by 12%; Sixteenth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company’s regular annual dividend to $2.24 from $2.00 per share of common stock. The increased dividend, when declared, will be paid on a quarterly basis of $0.56 per share of common stock beginning in October 2021. The new dividend rate represents a 12% increase over the annual rate paid thus far in 2021. The Company has increased its dividend in each of the last sixteen years.

S. Craig Lindner and Carl H. Lindner III, AFG’s Co-Chief Executive Officers, issued this statement: “Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of dividends is an important and effective component of AFG’s capital management strategy. This increase in AFG’s annual dividend reflects our confidence in the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, and prospects for long-term growth.”

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

