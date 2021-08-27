Log in
American Financial Group, Inc. : Management to Participate in the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference

08/27/2021
American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021.

While there will be no Company presentation, AFG will host several investor meetings in this virtual setting. The investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG’s website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 165 M - -
Net income 2021 1 750 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,55x
Yield 2021 13,3%
Capitalization 11 457 M 11 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 78,6%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Craig Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Carl Henry Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Brian S. Hertzman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle A. Gillis Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.54.29%11 457
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.42.68%46 198
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.92%40 278
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.96%39 911
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.53%33 428
SAMPO OYJ26.90%28 653