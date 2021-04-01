Log in
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

AFG
American Financial Group, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/01/2021 | 09:07am EDT
American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.50 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 26, 2021 to holders of record on April 15, 2021.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. On January 27, 2021, AFG announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its annuity business to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 176 M - -
Net income 2021 1 006 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 8,97%
Capitalization 10 056 M 10 056 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 125,00 $
Last Close Price 114,10 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Craig Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Carl Henry Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Brian S. Hertzman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle A. Gillis Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.30.22%10 056
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC22.05%40 823
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.73%38 849
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.52%35 470
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.81%32 789
SAMPO OYJ11.28%25 076
