American Financial Group, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.50 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 26, 2021 to holders of record on April 15, 2021.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. On January 27, 2021, AFG announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its annuity business to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005127/en/