American Financial : Investor Meetings with Dowling & Partners Presentation
08/30/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance
Dowling & Partners - Investor Meeting
August 31, 2022
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made during this presentation, as well as included in this document, are not historical facts and may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections which management believes are reasonable but by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements.
The reasons which could cause actual results and/or financial condition to differ materially from those suggested by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those discussed or identified from time-to-time in AFG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report on Form 10-K and the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not promise to update such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or other factors that could affect these statements.
Core net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure which sets aside items that are generally not considered to be part of ongoing operations, such as net realized gains and losses, discontinued operations, as well as other significant items that are not able to be estimated with reasonable precision, or that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. AFG believes that this non-GAAP measure is a useful tool for investors and analysts in analyzing ongoing operating trends of AFG.
A History Dating Back 150 Years
We are specialists in providing P&C insurance products that help businesses manage their unique financial risks and exposures.
Approximately 50% of Specialty P&C Group gross written premium is produced by businesses
with "top 10" market rankings
Superior Underwriting
Specialty P&C
Combined
Talent
Ratio
7.5%
9 years
Points of COR outperformance
Consecutive years
vs. peers over 10-year period
under 94%
ended 12/31/2021
Top Tier Specialty Property & Casualty Insurer
Entrepreneurial Culture, Strategic Alignment of Interests
Market Leading P&C Insurance Specialist
Consistent Investment Outperformance
Superior Capital Management and Strong Balance Sheet
Our Corporate Values
Our
Foundation
Specialization
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Accountability
Our
Our
Priorities
Expectations
Customer Focus
Integrity
Clear & Open
Self-Discipline
Communication
Respect for Others
Work / Family Balance
