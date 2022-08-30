Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFG   US0259321042

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
129.89 USD   -0.76%
05:10pAMERICAN FINANCIAL : Investor Meetings with Dowling & Partners Presentation
PU
08/25American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette and Woods Insurance Conference
AQ
08/24American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Financial : Investor Meetings with Dowling & Partners Presentation

08/30/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance

Dowling & Partners - Investor Meeting

August 31, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made during this presentation, as well as included in this document, are not historical facts and may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections which management believes are reasonable but by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements.

The reasons which could cause actual results and/or financial condition to differ materially from those suggested by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those discussed or identified from time-to-time in AFG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report on Form 10-K and the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not promise to update such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or other factors that could affect these statements.

Core net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure which sets aside items that are generally not considered to be part of ongoing operations, such as net realized gains and losses, discontinued operations, as well as other significant items that are not able to be estimated with reasonable precision, or that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. AFG believes that this non-GAAP measure is a useful tool for investors and analysts in analyzing ongoing operating trends of AFG.

2

A History Dating Back 150 Years

We are specialists in providing P&C insurance products that help businesses manage their unique financial risks and exposures.

Approximately 50% of Specialty P&C Group gross written premium is produced by businesses

with "top 10" market rankings

Superior Underwriting

Specialty P&C

Combined

Talent

Ratio

7.5%

9 years

Points of COR outperformance

Consecutive years

vs. peers over 10-year period

under 94%

ended 12/31/2021

3

Top Tier Specialty Property & Casualty Insurer

Entrepreneurial Culture, Strategic Alignment of Interests

Market Leading P&C Insurance Specialist

Consistent Investment Outperformance

Superior Capital Management and Strong Balance Sheet

4

Our Corporate Values

Our

Foundation

Specialization

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Accountability

Our

Our

Priorities

Expectations

Customer Focus

Integrity

Clear & Open

Self-Discipline

Communication

Respect for Others

Work / Family Balance

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 746 M - -
Net income 2022 755 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 542 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 11 146 M 11 146 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 78,2%
