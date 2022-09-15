Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AFG   US0259321042

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 15/09/2022 BST
130.93 USD   +0.12%
09:38pAmerican Financial Group Promotes Annette D. Gardner to CFO of Great American Insurance Unit
MT
09:32pAnnette D. Gardner Promoted to Vice President and Treasurer of American Financial Group, Inc.
BU
09/08Deutsche Börse Forms European JV With Forge Global
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Annette D. Gardner Promoted to Vice President and Treasurer of American Financial Group, Inc.

09/15/2022 | 09:32pm BST
American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is pleased to announce the promotion of Annette D. Gardner to Vice President and Treasurer of American Financial Group and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Great American Insurance Company, effective September 19. Ms. Gardner succeeds David J. Witzgall, who will retire on January 3, 2023, after more than 38 years of distinguished service to the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006108/en/

Annette D. Gardner (Photo: Business Wire)

Annette D. Gardner (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Gardner joined the company in 1988 while a co-op student at the University of Cincinnati. Upon graduation, she worked in public accounting at Arthur Andersen before rejoining Great American in 1993 in an accounting role. As her career advanced, Ms. Gardner held a variety of leadership roles within the financial division, including overseeing Great American’s financial planning & analysis function and several accounting teams, as well as managing ratings agency relationships within the property and casualty operations. Since 2008, she has served as Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of Great American Insurance Company.

Ms. Gardner is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where she earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting. She also holds the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 5 746 M - 5 001 M
Net income 2022 755 M - 657 M
Net Debt 2022 1 542 M - 1 342 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 11 137 M 11 137 M 9 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 130,77 $
Average target price 159,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Craig Lindner Director
Carl Henry Lindner Director
Brian S. Hertzman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle A. Gillis Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-4.77%11 137
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.68%41 215
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.35%38 739
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.19.67%35 872
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.40%33 517
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION23.85%27 134