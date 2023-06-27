American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Jason J. Maney was named Executive Vice President of American Money Management Corporation (“AMMC”), AFG’s subsidiary providing investment management services to AFG, its insurance subsidiaries and certain third-party investment entities. Mr. Maney joined AMMC as an investment professional in 2002 after several years in the public accounting and insurance industries and has served as Senior Vice President of AMMC since 2011.

Mr. Maney earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

