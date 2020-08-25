Senate Democrats Say Fed Should Do More on Climate Change, but See Progress -- 2nd Update

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve is making progress in incorporating climate change risks into its bank oversight activities, but its work is far from done, says a new report from a group of Senate Democrats.

The report released Tuesday examines what the legislators think the whole U.S. financial oversight system needs to do to reduce climate change risks, while offering specific recommendations for the nation's central bank.

The Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis said the Fed, a holdout among major central banks, should join the international Network for Greening the Financial System. This effort brings together many of the world's biggest central banks in a bid to help the financial sector reduce climate change risks.

The report also said the Fed should stress test financial firms to ensure they can withstand negative climate-change-related events, as part of its broader effort to make sure banks can navigate economic and market shocks.

"Climate change remains the biggest threat on the horizon, and the current fragility of the financial system increases the likelihood that climate risks will spark a systemic crisis," which is why U.S. financial-sector regulators, including the Fed, need to do more help reduce the threat, the report said.

"Managing climate risks is a natural extension of the Fed's core responsibility to ensure a stable and efficient financial system," the report also said. It added that, from the perspective of the Democratic group, there has been progress: "The Fed appears to be evolving on the issue of climate risks."

While climate change, in terms of its impact on financial stability and on the Fed's monetary policy activities, hasn't been a front-line issue for the central bank, it has been increasingly a focus inside and outside the central bank over the past year or so.

While the Fed has left the broader response to a warming planet to elected officials, it has taken on the issue of how severe weather events will affect banks, pressing them to be prepared to deal with those types of shocks.

Some in the Fed say climate change also affects how the central bank pursues its congressional mandate of promoting maximum sustainable job growth and stable prices. That evolving school of thought has yet to affect the Fed's monetary policy choices, but the San Francisco Fed held last year the central bank's first climate-change-related conference.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in January said climate change is "a very important issue, but it's essentially assigned to many other agencies in the federal government and state governments for leadership on that." But he added, "The public has every right to expect and will expect that we will assure that the financial system is resilient and robust against the risks from climate change" and that "we are in the very early stages, as are other central banks, in understanding just what that means."

Sen. Brian Schatz (D., Hawaii) said in an interview last week that the Fed needs to catch up with the rest of the world when it comes to climate change risk reduction. "American financial regulators and the American financial system should be leading, rather than following along with, whatever else is happening on the planet," and so far, that hasn't been happening.

With Democrats the minority in the senate, their power to affect central bank actions on climate may be limited. But the outcome of the election in November could change that. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said he is ready to act on the issue.

"What the work of this special committee reflects is that when Democrats retake the majority in the Senate, we will be unified to move swiftly on legislation to tackle the climate crisis," Mr. Schumer said in reaction to his colleagues' report.

Recently, the Fed has come under pressure from some critics for its purchases of fossil fuel company bonds, as part of a broader emergency effort to support corporate credit markets during the coronavirus pandemic. While the central bank energy bond buying is modest, critics, including one former central banker, contend that the Fed should offer no support to companies whose activities exacerbate climate change.

