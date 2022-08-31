Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. American Future Fuel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFFC.F   CA02632Q1046

AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION

(AFFC.F)
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2022-08-28
0.3422 USD   -0.50%
04:51pAMERICAN FUTURE FUEL : Notice of Change of Auditor (Package)
PU
08/29AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/29AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL : OTCQB Certification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Future Fuel : Notice of Change of Auditor (Package)

08/31/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION

800-1199 West Hastings Street

Vancouver BC V6E 3T5

August 31, 2022

VIA SEDAR

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Attention: Filings

Dear Sir or Madam:

Re:

American Future Fuel Corporation (the "Company")

Change of Auditor

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, attached please find a copy of the reporting package (the "Reporting Package") which consists of:

  1. Change of Auditor Notice;
  2. Letter from Former Auditor; and
  3. Letter from Successor Auditor.

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors have reviewed and approved the Reporting Package.

The Reporting Package will be mailed out along with the Company's next annual general meeting materials.

Should you require further information, please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned.

Yours sincerely,

AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION

"Luke Montaine"

Per:

Luke Montaine

CEO

Encls.

  1. The CSE

AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR

TO:

Smythe LLP ("Smythe")

AND TO:

Crowe MacKay LLP ("Crowe")

AND TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

TAKE NOTICE THAT:

  1. Smythe LLP, the former auditors (the "Former Auditors") of American Future Fuel Corporation (the "Corporation") have been requested to tender their resignation as the auditors of the Corporation effective August 29, 2022, and the directors of the Corporation on August 29, 2022, appointed Crowe Mackay LLP (the "Successor"), as the Corporation's successor auditors;
  2. the Former Auditors were requested to resign by the Corporation;
  3. the resignation of the Former Auditors and the appointment of the Successor has been approved by the audit committee and confirmed by the board of directors of the Corporation;
  4. the Former Auditor has issued audit reports on the previous financial statements of the Corporation; and
  5. there are no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102).

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this 29th day of August, 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

"Luke Montaine"

Luke Montaine, CEO

August 29, 2022

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re: American Future Fuel Corporation (the "Company")

Change of Auditor

We are writing in accordance with Section 4.11(5)(a) of National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). We wish to confirm that we have read the Notice of Change of Auditor of the Company dated 29th of August, 2022 and that based on our current knowledge we are in agreement with the information contained in such Notice.

Yours very truly,

Chartered Professional Accountants

VANCOUVER

LANGLEY

NANAIMO

1700-475 Howe St

600-19933 88 Ave

201-1825 Bowen Rd

Vancouver, BC V6C 2B3

Langley, BC V2Y 4K5

Nanaimo, BC V9S 1H1

T: 604 687 1231

T: 604 282 3600

T: 250 755 2111

SMYTHE LLP | smythecpa.com

F: 604 688 4675

F: 604 357 1376

F: 250 984 0886

Crowe MacKay LLP

1100 - 1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4T5

Main +1

(604) 687 4511

Fax +1

(604) 687 5805

www.crowemackay.ca

August 31, 2022

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Canadian Securities Exchange

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re: American Future Fuel Corporation. - Notice of Change of Auditors

As required by National Instrument 51-102, we confirm that we have reviewed the information contained in the Notice of Change of Auditor ("the Notice") dated August 29, 2022 by American Future Fuel Corporation. ("the Corporation") and, based on our knowledge of such information at this time, we agree with the information contained in the Notice.

Yours very truly,

Crowe MacKay LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Disclaimer

American Future Fuel Corporation published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 20:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION
04:51pAMERICAN FUTURE FUEL : Notice of Change of Auditor (Package)
PU
08/29AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the six months ended June 30,..
PU
08/29AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL : OTCQB Certification
PU
08/03American Future Fuel Corporation Begins Preparing Fully Funded Drill Program for Ceboll..
CI
07/29American Future Fuel Begins Preparing Fully Funded Drill Program for Cebolleta Uranium ..
AQ
07/29AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL : Begins Preparing Fully Funded Drill Program for Cebolleta Uranium P..
PU
05/26FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION (OTCPK : EVOG.F) acquired Ceboletta Project from enCore Energy Cor..
CI
05/24FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION (OTCPK : EVOG.F) completed the acquisition of Cibola Resources LLC..
CI
05/24ELEPHANT CAPITAL CORP. COMPLETED THE : EVOG.F) for CAD 21.7 million in a reverse merger tr..
CI
2021FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION (OTCPK : EVOG.F) signed a letter of intent to acquire Cibola Resou..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,52 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,71 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,3 M 24,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Future Fuel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luke Montaine Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Balderson Chief Financial Officer
Joel Shacker Director
Stephen Goodman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION0.00%24
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-13.85%7 966
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-7.39%1 670
ENERGY FUELS INC.7.14%1 247
DENISON MINES CORP.4.60%1 138
LARGO INC.-18.86%466