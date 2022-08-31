American Future Fuel : Notice of Change of Auditor (Package)

AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION
800-1199 West Hastings Street
Vancouver BC V6E 3T5
August 31, 2022
VIA SEDAR
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Attention: Filings
Dear Sir or Madam:
Re:
American Future Fuel Corporation (the "Company")
Change of Auditor
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, attached please find a copy of the reporting package (the "Reporting Package") which consists of:
Change of Auditor Notice;
Letter from Former Auditor; and
Letter from Successor Auditor.
The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors have reviewed and approved the Reporting Package.
The Reporting Package will be mailed out along with the Company's next annual general meeting materials.
Should you require further information, please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned.
Yours sincerely,
AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION
"Luke Montaine"
Per:
Luke Montaine
CEO
Encls.
The CSE
AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR
TO:
Smythe LLP ("Smythe")
AND TO:
Crowe MacKay LLP ("Crowe")
AND TO:
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
Smythe LLP, the former auditors (the "Former Auditors") of American Future Fuel Corporation (the "Corporation") have been requested to tender their resignation as the auditors of the Corporation effective August 29, 2022, and the directors of the Corporation on August 29, 2022, appointed Crowe Mackay LLP (the "Successor"), as the Corporation's successor auditors;
the Former Auditors were requested to resign by the Corporation;
the resignation of the Former Auditors and the appointment of the Successor has been approved by the audit committee and confirmed by the board of directors of the Corporation;
the Former Auditor has issued audit reports on the previous financial statements of the Corporation; and
there are no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102).
DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this 29th day of August, 2022.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
"Luke Montaine"
Luke Montaine, CEO
August 29, 2022
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Dear Sirs/Mesdames:
Re: American Future Fuel Corporation (the "Company")
Change of Auditor
We are writing in accordance with Section 4.11(5)(a) of National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). We wish to confirm that we have read the Notice of Change of Auditor of the Company dated 29th of August, 2022 and that based on our current knowledge we are in agreement with the information contained in such Notice.
Yours very truly,
Chartered Professional Accountants
August 31, 2022
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Canadian Securities Exchange
Dear Sirs/Mesdames:
Re: American Future Fuel Corporation. - Notice of Change of Auditors
As required by National Instrument 51-102, we confirm that we have reviewed the information contained in the Notice of Change of Auditor ("the Notice") dated August 29, 2022 by American Future Fuel Corporation. ("the Corporation") and, based on our knowledge of such information at this time, we agree with the information contained in the Notice.
Yours very truly,
Crowe MacKay LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants