American Future Fuel : Notice of Change of Auditor (Package)

AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION

800-1199 West Hastings Street

Vancouver BC V6E 3T5

August 31, 2022

VIA SEDAR

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Attention: Filings

Dear Sir or Madam:

Re: American Future Fuel Corporation (the "Company") Change of Auditor

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, attached please find a copy of the reporting package (the "Reporting Package") which consists of:

Change of Auditor Notice; Letter from Former Auditor; and Letter from Successor Auditor.

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors have reviewed and approved the Reporting Package.

The Reporting Package will be mailed out along with the Company's next annual general meeting materials.

Should you require further information, please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned.

Yours sincerely,

AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION

"Luke Montaine"

Per:

Luke Montaine

CEO

Encls.