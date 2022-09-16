Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Homes 4 Rent
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMH   US02665T3068

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT

(AMH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
35.68 USD   +0.14%
05:20pAMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/14TRANSCRIPT : American Homes 4 Rent Presents at Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference, Sep-14-2022 12:40 PM
CI
09/12AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Homes 4 Rent : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Smith Bryan
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Operating Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT , 280 PILOT ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LAS VEGAS NV 89119
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Smith Bryan
C/O AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT
280 PILOT ROAD
LAS VEGAS, NV89119

Chief Operating Officer
Signatures
/s/ Sara Vogt-Lowell, attorney in-fact 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Includes 52,216 restricted stock units, each representing a contingent right to receive one Class A Common Share.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

American Homes 4 Rent published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT
05:20pAMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/14TRANSCRIPT : American Homes 4 Rent Presents at Bank of America Global Real Estate Conferen..
CI
09/12AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
09/12AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : Investor Highlights September 2022
PU
09/12INSIDER BUY : American Homes 4 Rent
MT
08/25Morgan Stanley Raises American Homes 4 Rent's Price Target to $39 From $37.50, Maintain..
MT
08/19Berenberg Bank Suspends Coverage on 14 Real Estate Companies
MT
08/05AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/05TRANSCRIPT : American Homes 4 Rent, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05American Homes 4 Rent Q2 Adjusted FFO, Revenue Rise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 475 M - -
Net income 2022 202 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,3x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 12 412 M 12 412 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT
Duration : Period :
American Homes 4 Rent Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 35,63 $
Average target price 42,68 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Singelyn Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Christopher C. Lau Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Musser Woolley Independent Chairman
Bryan Smith Chief Operating Officer
James H. Kropp Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT-17.13%12 412
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-20.30%28 118
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-19.41%27 430
INVITATION HOMES INC.-17.95%22 705
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-27.68%19 154
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-27.51%18 771