American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP : Interim Financial Report
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,063
$
20,147
Current portion of restricted cash
4
15,286
14,659
Trade and other receivables
14,256
11,987
Prepaids and other assets
9,299
10,043
68,904
56,836
Other receivables
2,712
2,685
Restricted cash
4
15,836
11,470
Property, buildings and equipment
5
1,092,532
1,102,860
Intangible assets
6
6,267
6,447
Deferred income tax assets
7
15,074
13,608
$1,201,325 $1,193,906
Liabilities and Partners' Capital
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
20(a)
$
55,959
$
60,948
Current portion of term loans and revolving
credit facility
8
13,901
13,750
Current portion of lease and other liabilities
9
8,819
5,194
Fair value of warrants
17(b)
5,310
-
83,989
79,892
Term loans and revolving credit facility
8
684,210
710,521
Convertible debentures
10
47,774
47,563
Lease and other liabilities
9
6,619
5,282
Fair value of interest rate swap contracts
8(a)
3,920
4,923
Deferred income tax liabilities
7
4,069
4,011
830,581
852,192
Partners' capital attributable to Unitholders
327,174
341,714
Non-controlling interest
17(a)
43,570
-
$
1,201,325
$
1,193,906
Subsequent events (note 20)
Commitments and contingencies (note 14)
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
1
AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
Notes
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Revenue:
Rooms
$
45,140
$
57,276
Food, beverage and other
1,574
4,579
Hotel expenses:
46,714
61,855
Operating expenses
21,840
33,727
Energy
2,801
2,509
Property maintenance
2,252
2,958
Property taxes, insurance and ground lease
5,391
5,852
Depreciation and amortization
10,803
10,865
43,087
55,911
Income from operating activities
3,627
5,944
Corporate and administrative
5,071
3,696
Warrant issuance costs
17
308
-
Impairment of cash-generating units
5
-
1,875
Loss on disposal of hotel
10
-
Income (loss) from continuing operations before undernoted
(1,762)
373
Finance income
(30)
(85)
Change in fair value of warrants
17(b)
3,410
-
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
8(a)
(1,004)
5,816
Finance costs
13
11,233
9,577
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(15,371)
(14,935)
Deferred income tax recovery
(1,408)
(2,343)
Loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations
$
(13,963)
$
(12,592)
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations
(7)
(15)
Lossand comprehensive loss
$
(13,970
)
$
(12,607
)
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Unitholders
$
(14,659
)
$
(12,607
)
Non-controlling interest
17(a)
689
-
$
(13,970
)
$
(12,607
)
Basic and diluted loss per Unit:
Continuing operations
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.16
)
Discontinued operations
-
-
Basic loss per Unit
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.16
)
Basic weighted average number of Units outstanding
78,495,031
78,128,613
Diluted weighted average number of Units outstanding
78,779,687
78,195,201
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
2
AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Partners' Capital (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except Units outstanding)
Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Non-
Units
Partners'
Contributed
Cumulative
controlling
Notes
outstanding
contributions
1
surplus
deficit
Total
interest
Balance, January 1, 2021
78,484,068
$
341,714
$
-
$
619,023
$
1,205
$
(278,514
)
Securities-based compensation
12
-
-
163
-
163
-
Issuance of Units under
securities-based
compensation plan
11,12
68,962
244
(288
)
-
(44)
-
Investment from
non-controlling interest
17(a)
-
-
-
-
-
43,570
Net income (loss) and
comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
(14,659
)
(14,659)
689
Distributions to
non-controlling interest
17(a)
-
-
-
-
-
(689)
Distributions
11
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, March 31, 2021
78,553,030
$
619,267
$
1,080
$
(293,173
)
$
327,174
$
43,570
Balance, January 1, 2020
78,127,410
$
618,221
$
765
$
(200,681)
$
418,305
$
-
Securities-based compensation
12
-
-
54
-
54
-
Issuance of Units under
securities-based compensation
plan
11,12
5,761
13
(25
)
-
(12)
-
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(12,607
)
(12,607)
-
Distributions
11
-
-
-
(11,405
)
(11,405)
-
Balance, March 31, 2020
78,133,171
$
618,234
$
794
$
(224,693
)
$
394,335
$
-
Includes $0.1 of General Partner Units.
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
3
AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
Notes
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Loss and comprehensive loss
from continuing operations
$
(13,963)
$
(12,592)
Interest paid
(10,435)
(8,285)
Securities-based compensation paid in cash
(8)
-
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
10,803
10,865
Finance costs
13
11,233
9,577
Change in fair value of warrants
17(b)
3,410
-
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
(1,004)
5,816
Impairment of cash-generating units
5
-
1,875
Deferred income tax recovery
(1,408)
(2,343)
Securities-based compensation expense
171
54
Amortization of other liabilities
(7)
(11)
(1,208)
4,956
Change in non-cash working capital:
19
(6,302)
423
Investing activities:
(7,510)
5,379
Additions to property, buildings and equipment
(295)
(5,148)
Interest accrual on other receivables
(26)
-
Net change in restricted cash
(4,993)
(1,149)
Financing activities:
(5,314)
(6,297)
Net investment from non-controlling interest, net of transaction costs
17(a)
43,570
-
Distributions to non-controlling interest
17(a)
(689)
-
Proceeds from warrants
17(b)
1,900
-
Distributions paid
-
(12,657)
Payments on revolving credit facility
(25,000)
(2,600)
Proceeds from term loan
-
20,000
Net proceeds from other loans
9
5,027
-
Payments on term loans
(1,164)
(879)
Payments on lease liabilities
(59)
(75)
Financing costs paid
(445)
(605)
23,140
3,184
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations
10,316
2,266
Decrease in operating cash and cash equivalents
from discontinued operations
(400)
(267)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
20,147
17,849
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
30,063
$
19,848
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 02:40:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Sales 2021
243 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-17,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
924 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-15,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
274 M
274 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,95x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
95,6%
Chart AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
3,48 $
Average target price
4,06 $
Spread / Average Target
16,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.