American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP : Interim Financial Report

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) March 31, December 31, Notes 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,063 $ 20,147 Current portion of restricted cash 4 15,286 14,659 Trade and other receivables 14,256 11,987 Prepaids and other assets 9,299 10,043 68,904 56,836 Other receivables 2,712 2,685 Restricted cash 4 15,836 11,470 Property, buildings and equipment 5 1,092,532 1,102,860 Intangible assets 6 6,267 6,447 Deferred income tax assets 7 15,074 13,608 $1,201,325$1,193,906 Liabilities and Partners' Capital Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20(a) $ 55,959 $ 60,948 Current portion of term loans and revolving credit facility 8 13,901 13,750 Current portion of lease and other liabilities 9 8,819 5,194 Fair value of warrants 17(b) 5,310 - 83,989 79,892 Term loans and revolving credit facility 8 684,210 710,521 Convertible debentures 10 47,774 47,563 Lease and other liabilities 9 6,619 5,282 Fair value of interest rate swap contracts 8(a) 3,920 4,923 Deferred income tax liabilities 7 4,069 4,011 830,581 852,192 Partners' capital attributable to Unitholders 327,174 341,714 Non-controlling interest 17(a) 43,570 - $ 1,201,325 $ 1,193,906 Subsequent events (note 20) Commitments and contingencies (note 14) See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 1

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months Three months ended ended Notes March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Revenue: Rooms $ 45,140 $ 57,276 Food, beverage and other 1,574 4,579 Hotel expenses: 46,714 61,855 Operating expenses 21,840 33,727 Energy 2,801 2,509 Property maintenance 2,252 2,958 Property taxes, insurance and ground lease 5,391 5,852 Depreciation and amortization 10,803 10,865 43,087 55,911 Income from operating activities 3,627 5,944 Corporate and administrative 5,071 3,696 Warrant issuance costs 17 308 - Impairment of cash-generating units 5 - 1,875 Loss on disposal of hotel 10 - Income (loss) from continuing operations before undernoted (1,762) 373 Finance income (30) (85) Change in fair value of warrants 17(b) 3,410 - Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 8(a) (1,004) 5,816 Finance costs 13 11,233 9,577 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (15,371) (14,935) Deferred income tax recovery (1,408) (2,343) Loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations $ (13,963) $ (12,592) Loss on disposal of discontinued operations (7) (15) Lossand comprehensive loss $ (13,970) $ (12,607) Net income (loss) attributable to: Unitholders $ (14,659 ) $ (12,607 ) Non-controlling interest 17(a) 689 - $ (13,970) $ (12,607) Basic and diluted loss per Unit: Continuing operations $ (0.18 ) $ (0.16 ) Discontinued operations - - Basic loss per Unit $ (0.18) $ (0.16) Basic weighted average number of Units outstanding 78,495,031 78,128,613 Diluted weighted average number of Units outstanding 78,779,687 78,195,201 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 2

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Partners' Capital (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except Units outstanding) Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Non- Units Partners' Contributed Cumulative controlling Notes outstanding contributions1 surplus deficit Total interest Balance, January 1, 2021 78,484,068 $ 341,714 $ - $ 619,023 $ 1,205 $ (278,514 ) Securities-based compensation 12 - - 163 - 163 - Issuance of Units under securities-based compensation plan 11,12 68,962 244 (288 ) - (44) - Investment from non-controlling interest 17(a) - - - - - 43,570 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) - - - (14,659 ) (14,659) 689 Distributions to non-controlling interest 17(a) - - - - - (689) Distributions 11 - - - - - - Balance, March 31, 2021 78,553,030 $ 619,267 $ 1,080 $ (293,173) $ 327,174 $ 43,570 Balance, January 1, 2020 78,127,410 $ 618,221 $ 765 $ (200,681) $ 418,305 $ - Securities-based compensation 12 - - 54 - 54 - Issuance of Units under securities-based compensation plan 11,12 5,761 13 (25 ) - (12) - Loss and comprehensive loss - - - (12,607 ) (12,607) - Distributions 11 - - - (11,405 ) (11,405) - Balance, March 31, 2020 78,133,171 $ 618,234 $ 794 $ (224,693) $ 394,335 $ - Includes $0.1 of General Partner Units. See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 3