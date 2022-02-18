Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOT.U   CA0266951064

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

(HOT.U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP : Interim Financial Report

02/18/2022 | 09:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

Notes

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,063

$

20,147

Current portion of restricted cash

4

15,286

14,659

Trade and other receivables

14,256

11,987

Prepaids and other assets

9,299

10,043

68,904

56,836

Other receivables

2,712

2,685

Restricted cash

4

15,836

11,470

Property, buildings and equipment

5

1,092,532

1,102,860

Intangible assets

6

6,267

6,447

Deferred income tax assets

7

15,074

13,608

$1,201,325$1,193,906

Liabilities and Partners' Capital

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20(a)

$

55,959

$

60,948

Current portion of term loans and revolving

credit facility

8

13,901

13,750

Current portion of lease and other liabilities

9

8,819

5,194

Fair value of warrants

17(b)

5,310

-

83,989

79,892

Term loans and revolving credit facility

8

684,210

710,521

Convertible debentures

10

47,774

47,563

Lease and other liabilities

9

6,619

5,282

Fair value of interest rate swap contracts

8(a)

3,920

4,923

Deferred income tax liabilities

7

4,069

4,011

830,581

852,192

Partners' capital attributable to Unitholders

327,174

341,714

Non-controlling interest

17(a)

43,570

-

$

1,201,325

$

1,193,906

Subsequent events (note 20)

Commitments and contingencies (note 14)

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

1

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

Notes

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Revenue:

Rooms

$

45,140

$

57,276

Food, beverage and other

1,574

4,579

Hotel expenses:

46,714

61,855

Operating expenses

21,840

33,727

Energy

2,801

2,509

Property maintenance

2,252

2,958

Property taxes, insurance and ground lease

5,391

5,852

Depreciation and amortization

10,803

10,865

43,087

55,911

Income from operating activities

3,627

5,944

Corporate and administrative

5,071

3,696

Warrant issuance costs

17

308

-

Impairment of cash-generating units

5

-

1,875

Loss on disposal of hotel

10

-

Income (loss) from continuing operations before undernoted

(1,762)

373

Finance income

(30)

(85)

Change in fair value of warrants

17(b)

3,410

-

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

8(a)

(1,004)

5,816

Finance costs

13

11,233

9,577

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(15,371)

(14,935)

Deferred income tax recovery

(1,408)

(2,343)

Loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations

$

(13,963)

$

(12,592)

Loss on disposal of discontinued operations

(7)

(15)

Lossand comprehensive loss

$

(13,970)

$

(12,607)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Unitholders

$

(14,659

)

$

(12,607

)

Non-controlling interest

17(a)

689

-

$

(13,970)

$

(12,607)

Basic and diluted loss per Unit:

Continuing operations

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.16

)

Discontinued operations

-

-

Basic loss per Unit

$

(0.18)

$

(0.16)

Basic weighted average number of Units outstanding

78,495,031

78,128,613

Diluted weighted average number of Units outstanding

78,779,687

78,195,201

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

2

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Partners' Capital (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except Units outstanding)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Non-

Units

Partners'

Contributed

Cumulative

controlling

Notes

outstanding

contributions1

surplus

deficit

Total

interest

Balance, January 1, 2021

78,484,068

$

341,714

$

-

$

619,023

$

1,205

$

(278,514

)

Securities-based compensation

12

-

-

163

-

163

-

Issuance of Units under

securities-based

compensation plan

11,12

68,962

244

(288

)

-

(44)

-

Investment from

non-controlling interest

17(a)

-

-

-

-

-

43,570

Net income (loss) and

comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(14,659

)

(14,659)

689

Distributions to

non-controlling interest

17(a)

-

-

-

-

-

(689)

Distributions

11

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, March 31, 2021

78,553,030

$

619,267

$

1,080

$

(293,173)

$

327,174

$

43,570

Balance, January 1, 2020

78,127,410

$

618,221

$

765

$

(200,681)

$

418,305

$

-

Securities-based compensation

12

-

-

54

-

54

-

Issuance of Units under

securities-based compensation

plan

11,12

5,761

13

(25

)

-

(12)

-

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(12,607

)

(12,607)

-

Distributions

11

-

-

-

(11,405

)

(11,405)

-

Balance, March 31, 2020

78,133,171

$

618,234

$

794

$

(224,693)

$

394,335

$

-

  • Includes $0.1 of General Partner Units.

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

3

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

Notes

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities:

Loss and comprehensive loss

from continuing operations

$

(13,963)

$

(12,592)

Interest paid

(10,435)

(8,285)

Securities-based compensation paid in cash

(8)

-

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation and amortization

10,803

10,865

Finance costs

13

11,233

9,577

Change in fair value of warrants

17(b)

3,410

-

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(1,004)

5,816

Impairment of cash-generating units

5

-

1,875

Deferred income tax recovery

(1,408)

(2,343)

Securities-based compensation expense

171

54

Amortization of other liabilities

(7)

(11)

(1,208)

4,956

Change in non-cash working capital:

19

(6,302)

423

Investing activities:

(7,510)

5,379

Additions to property, buildings and equipment

(295)

(5,148)

Interest accrual on other receivables

(26)

-

Net change in restricted cash

(4,993)

(1,149)

Financing activities:

(5,314)

(6,297)

Net investment from non-controlling interest, net of transaction costs

17(a)

43,570

-

Distributions to non-controlling interest

17(a)

(689)

-

Proceeds from warrants

17(b)

1,900

-

Distributions paid

-

(12,657)

Payments on revolving credit facility

(25,000)

(2,600)

Proceeds from term loan

-

20,000

Net proceeds from other loans

9

5,027

-

Payments on term loans

(1,164)

(879)

Payments on lease liabilities

(59)

(75)

Financing costs paid

(445)

(605)

23,140

3,184

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations

10,316

2,266

Decrease in operating cash and cash equivalents

from discontinued operations

(400)

(267)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

20,147

17,849

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

30,063

$

19,848

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 02:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
02/18AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : Interim Financial Report
PU
02/18AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
02/15American hotel income properties reit lp announces february 2022 u.s. dollar cash distr..
AQ
02/15American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Cash Distribution for February 2022
CI
02/02American hotel income properties reit lp to host fourth quarter 2021 results conference..
AQ
2021American Hotel Income Properties REIT Falls 6% as Completes US$50 Million Debentures Of..
MT
2021American Hotel Income Properties REIT Completes US$50 Million Debentures Offering
MT
2021American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP Completes Bought Deal of US $50 Million of Con..
AQ
2021AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : MD&A - French
PU
2021IIROC Trade Resumption - HOT.UN
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 243 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Duration : Period :
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,48 $
Average target price 4,06 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Korol Chief Executive Officer
D. Travis Beatty Chief Financial Officer
W. Michael Murphy Chairman
Bruce Pittet COO & Senior VP-Asset Management
Tamara Lynn Lawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP17.77%274
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-7.27%17 554
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.9.89%13 782
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-8.53%10 905
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-7.17%5 953
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.1.67%5 088