American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP : Management Discussion and Analysis

AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) Dated: August 10, 2021 Courtyard Bismarck, ND

TABLE OF CONTENTS PART I BASIS OF PRESENTATION FORWARD‐LOOKING INFORMATION APPROVAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PART II OVERVIEW OF AHIP TAXATION THIRD PARTY INFORMATION INFLATION COMPETITION SEASONALITY PART III SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT Q2 2021 ACTIVITY OUTLOOK MARKET ENVIRONMENT PART IV SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS PREMIUM BRANDED HOTELS OPERATING STATEMENTS SAME PROPERTY OPERATING METRICS FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO") ROLLING FOUR QUARTER FFO AND AFFO PAYOUT RATIO RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO AFFO DISTRIBUTIONS DECLARED COMPARED 3 TO CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 26 3 DISTRIBUTION POLICY 26 DISTRIBUTION SUMMARY 27 7 PART V 7 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS 28 PART VI 8 LIQUIDITY 29 9 CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS 31 9 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES 31 9 DEBT STRATEGY 31 9 CAPITAL RESOURCES 35 PARTNERS' CAPITAL 35 10 PART VII 12 OFF‐BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS 36 TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED 13 PARTIES 36 PART VIII 15 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 36 PART IX 16 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES 37 18 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES 37 21 INTERNAL CONTROLS 38 PART X 23 FOREIGN EXCHANGE MANAGEMENT 38 24 NON‐IFRS MEASURES 39 OPERATIONAL METRICS 42 25 PART XI RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 43 25 HOTEL PORTFOLIO 46

PART I BASIS OF PRESENTATION This Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes material financial information as of August 10, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with AHIP's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 ("Interim Financial Statements") and audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 ("Financial Statements"), prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Historical results, including trends which might appear, should not be taken as indicative of future operations or results. Additional information relating to AHIP, including its annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts presented in this MD&A are in United States dollars ("U.S. dollars"), unless otherwise noted. FORWARD‐LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward‐looking statements). Forward‐looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "expect", "estimates", "intend", "may", "outlook", "objective", "plans", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made or implied relating to the objectives of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP"), AHIP's strategies to achieve those objectives and AHIP's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Some specific forward‐looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: AHIP management's expectation that the seasonal nature of the lodging industry, as well as other factors beyond AHIP's control including overall economic cycles, weather conditions and other unexpected events such as the impacts of the current COVID‐19 pandemic, will cause quarterly fluctuations in occupancy rates, room rates, revenues, operating expenses, cash flows, earnings and payout ratios; AHIP management's expectations with respect to how it will pay expenses and service debt if cash flow from operations is insufficient to cover such obligations in a given quarter; the expectation that AHIP's expenses will grow at, or greater than, the general rate of inflation; the possibility that competition could limit the ability of AHIP's hotel manager to raise room rates, particularly during periods of reduced demand, and adversely affect AHIP's occupancy rates and RevPAR (as defined below), and may require AHIP to provide additional amenities or make capital improvements, which may reduce AHIP's profitability; AHIP's expectation that certain adjustments to service standards approved by Brand partners in connection with the COVID‐19 pandemic will remain in effect; AHIP's expectation that it will start two small renovations in late 2021; for future capital projects, priority will be given after consideration of return on investment and projected improvement to each properties RPI (as defined below); AHIP's expectation that its Embassy Properties will narrow the gap to 2019 operating levels as business travel improves with a recovery in meetings and conferences; the recent increase in COVID‐19 cases attributable primarily to the Delta variant has the potential to reduce corporate and leisure travel in future periods; the impact, scope, severity and duration of the COVID‐19 pandemic continues to be highly uncertain and AHIP REIT LP - MD&A - Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 - Page | 3

cannot be predicted; AHIP being prepared for periods of further COVID‐related demand disruption should they arise; AHIP's expectation that in the second half of 2021 EBITDA (as defined below) will improve and exceed required outflows for principal and interest payments and capital expenditures; AHIP's expectations for the remainder of 2021, including that governmental restrictions on travel will decrease, permitted group gathering sizes will increase, and that improving consumer confidence will result in increased lodging demand, which factors, together, are expected by AHIP to result in trends consistent with the second quarter of 2021 (improving demand from the leisure travel segment coupled with signs of improving corporate demand); AHIP is evaluating certain growth opportunities that would expand the portfolio's existing hotel class and geographic footprint; AHIP is also reviewing strategies for divesting assets wherever it believes that it can recycle proceeds into higher‐return generating assets in more attractive markets; higher NOI (as defined below) margins may not persist at current levels as the recovery from COVID‐19 continues and previous levels of services are reinstated; the hotel brand approved deferral of all 2020 scheduled capital projects to late 2021 and beyond, AHIP's Credit Facility (as defined below) syndicate providing covenant waivers under the Credit Facility through Q4 2021 and modified covenant waivers to Q4 2022; the requirement to replenish certain restricted cash balances and pay certain deferred amounts under AHIP's CMBS loans during 2021 and 2022; the value of the lability on AHIP's statements of financial position related to the Warrants (defined below) is expected to fluctuate; the exercise of the Warrants will lead to an exercised ownership position of less than 19.99%; the possibility that long‐term underperformance to the projections noted under "Significant Accounting Policies" could occur if government restrictions continue to prevail resulting in a duration and impact greater than currently anticipated; the temporary suspension of AHIP's monthly distribution and the reasons for such suspension; the deferral of the payment date for the March 2020 Distribution (defined below) until such time as business levels sufficiently improve and AHIP's Board of Directors, in consultation with management, determines it is appropriate to pay; AHIP's Board of Directors will continue to review AHIP's financial performance and position (including in relation to the relevant covenants under the Third Amendment (as defined below) in order to determine an appropriate time for the reinstatement of monthly distributions and the payment of the March 2020 Distribution, which may occur at different times; the reinstatement of distributions being subject to a sustained recovery in operations; AHIP's intention to repay maturing debt and its expected means of doing so; the expected maturities and amortization periods on future long term debt; the timing and amount of payments under term loans and revolving credit facility, Debentures (as defined below), finance and operating leases, purchase and other obligations; AHIP's expectation that fixed rate mortgages will be primarily first charge mortgages; AHIP's intention to maintain total indebtedness of approximately 55% of AHIP's Gross Book Value (as defined below) over the long term (with AHIP's expectation being that the ratio will fluctuate from time to time, particularly in the near‐term as AHIP accesses additional debt capital to fund operations while occupancies remain reduced due to the impacts of COVID‐19); AHIP's ICFR (as defined below) may not prevent or detect all misstatements because of the inherent limitations of any control system; AHIP's stated long‐term objectives; AHIP management's intention to continue to operate AHIP in such a manner to remain exempt from the SIFT Measures (as defined below) on a continuous basis in the future; the possibility that the U.S. REIT may be subject to certain state and local income, franchise and property taxes even if it continues to qualify as a real estate investment trust under the Code (as defined below); and the potential risks set forth under "Risks and Uncertainties". Although AHIP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information contained in this MD&A are reasonable, AHIP can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, AHIP REIT LP - MD&A - Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 - Page | 4