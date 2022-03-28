AIG Announces Plan to Rebrand its Life & Retirement Business as Corebridge Financial

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it plans to rebrand SAFG Retirement Services, Inc., the parent company of its Life & Retirement business, as Corebridge Financial, Inc. when it becomes a public company.

“Today’s announcement represents continued progress as we prepare our Life & Retirement business to be a standalone company,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & CEO, AIG.

AIG’s Life & Retirement business is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets businesses provide solutions that help individuals, and the institutions that support them, address today’s complex financial and retirement needs.

“Our team of committed colleagues work hard every day to find solutions that allow people to take action and build a secure bridge to their financial futures,” said Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Life & Retirement. “As Corebridge, we will continue to proudly partner with financial and retirement professionals to help their clients feel confident and motivated today, and in control of their tomorrow.”

About AIG’s Life & Retirement Business

AIG’s Life & Retirement business, which is being rebranded as Corebridge Financial, brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help individuals achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments – Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets – and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

The Life & Retirement business includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. AIG’s Life & Retirement also includes the UK life insurance business AIG Life Limited and Laya Healthcare in Ireland. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about Life & Retirement can be found at lifeandretirement.aig.com.

