American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Gordon Browne has been appointed Global Head of Specialty, effective June 11, 2024. Mr. Browne will report to Jon Hancock, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance, and will serve on the International Insurance leadership team. Mr. Browne rejoins AIG from Allianz, where he served as Global Head of Specialty since April 2023.

As AIG’s Global Head of Specialty, Mr. Browne will be responsible for leading the global strategy to advance the technical expertise and market positioning of the company’s Specialty businesses, encompassing global Marine, Aviation, Credit Lines and Energy & Construction.

“With more than two decades of executive leadership experience in global specialty insurance, Gordon Browne is uniquely qualified to drive our specialty business forward as we build on our momentum as a leading global property and casualty insurer,” said Jon Hancock, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, AIG International Insurance. “I am pleased to welcome Gordon back to AIG.”

“Rejoining AIG at this exciting time is an extraordinary opportunity. I am looking forward to working with Jon Hancock and the most talented global team in the industry to drive the company’s continued growth and deliver critical technical expertise and differentiated value to our clients and broker partners,” said Mr. Browne.

With more than 20 years of industry experience in the US and the UK, Mr. Browne held several senior leadership positions during his previous eight-year tenure at AIG, including Global Head of Energy & Construction and Head of North America Specialty.

