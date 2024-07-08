American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the appointment of Adam Burk as Global Treasurer and Head of Corporate Development, effective immediately. He will continue to report to Sabra Purtill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for AIG’s global treasury activities, including capital management, banking and rating agency relations, global capital markets, liquidity management, and cash management, in addition to his current role leading the Corporate Development and Strategy team.

“Adam is an accomplished financial executive who has contributed to many important initiatives that helped to strengthen AIG’s balance sheet and enhance our financial flexibility as we repositioned AIG as a leading global property and casualty insurer,” said Ms. Purtill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, AIG. “I look forward to working closely with Adam in this expanded leadership role.”

“I am pleased to take on these important responsibilities working very closely with our teams across AIG to deliver on our capital management goals and support the company’s strategic initiatives to deliver value for our stakeholders,” said Mr. Burk.

Since June 2021, Mr. Burk has served as the Head of Corporate Development, Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions for AIG. During his tenure, he has held several leadership positions at the company, including Chief Financial Officer of Global Operations and senior roles in capital strategy and planning. Mr. Burk joined AIG in 2013, from investment banking, where he focused on financial institutions specializing in insurance at Citigroup, Nomura, and Morgan Stanley. Previously, Adam practiced corporate law at Latham & Watkins, in mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance. Mr. Burk serves on the board of directors of Corebridge Financial, Private Client Select and K2 Integrity.

Mr. Burk received his Juris Doctorate from University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG provides insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 190 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks through AIG operations and network partners. For additional information, visit www.aig.com. This website with additional information about AIG has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide operations of American International Group, Inc. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

