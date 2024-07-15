American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced that Melissa Twiningdavis has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, effective September 1, 2024. Ms. Twiningdavis will report to AIG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino with responsibility for global administrative services, including global sourcing and procurement, real estate and facilities, and shared services operations. She will become a member of AIG’s Executive Leadership Team and will be based in New York.

“Melissa’s demonstrated ability to transform companies will benefit AIG as we continue to drive operational excellence across our company,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman and CEO, AIG. “I look forward to welcoming Melissa to our leadership team as we advance our strategic priorities and position AIG for the future.”

“AIG’s progress to becoming a leading property and casualty insurer and top-performing global company is inspiring,” said Ms. Twiningdavis. “I am pleased to join AIG leading the dedicated global administrative services teams to further strengthen the company’s capabilities.”

Ms. Twiningdavis joins AIG from Accenture where she led the company’s global Supply Chain Operations business since January 2022. Previously, she was President at Precision Castparts Corporation, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Ms. Twiningdavis began her career at General Electric, where she spent 20 years in various leadership roles including as Vice President and Corporate Officer, Supply Chain and Sourcing for Europe. She received dual Master of Science degrees from Tufts University, and a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Muhlenberg College.

