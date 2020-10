Shares of the company were up nearly 8% in extended trading.

Zaffino, who succeeds Brian Duperreault, will take charge from March next year.

AIG said it is yet make a decision on how to execute the unit separation, saying the board has plans to establish two independent, market leading companies.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Madhvi Pokhriyal; Editing by Maju Samuel)