AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of American International Group, Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively referred to as AIG PC). The outlook of the Long-Term ICRs has been revised to stable from positive, while the outlook of the FSR is stable. At the same time, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of AIG (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIG]. The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from positive. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of AIG PC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). AIG PC’s risk-adjusted capital position remains at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), benefiting from improving underwriting performance, while also benefiting from strong reinsurance support from highly rated reinsurers.

AM Best assesses AIG PC’s operating performance as adequate. The group’s historical combined and operating ratios have lagged composite peers. However, the upgrading of the Long-Term ICR recognizes AIG PC’s operating performance, which has demonstrated a steady and consistent improving trend in recent years, attributable to numerous underwriting and risk management initiatives, as well as continuing positive pricing momentum in most key business lines. Operating performance metrics are now comparable to similarly rated peers. AIG PC’s business profile is assessed as favorable, considering its market position and presence in domestic and global markets. The group has deep expertise in its commercial lines and utilizes many diverse distribution channels.

The Long-Term ICRs have been upgraded to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and the FSR of A (Excellent) has been affirmed, with the outlook for the Long-Term ICRs revised to stable from positive and the FSR outlook maintained at stable for the following P/C subsidiaries of AIG, which are collectively referred to as the AIG PC:

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

American Home Assurance Company

Lexington Insurance Company

Commerce and Industry Insurance Company

AIG Property Casualty Company

The Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania

New Hampshire Insurance Company

Illinois National Insurance Company

AIG Specialty Insurance Company

AIU Insurance Company

AIG Assurance Company

AIG Insurance Company – Puerto Rico

AIG Insurance Company of Canada

AIG Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Granite State Insurance Company

Tudor Insurance Company

Stratford Insurance Company

Western World Insurance Company

Blackboard Specialty Insurance Company

Blackboard Insurance Company

American International Group UK Limited

American International Reinsurance Company, Ltd.

AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.

