Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group Inc    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American International : AIG Appoints Alan Smith Head of Human Resources, Life & Retirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

AIG Appoints Alan Smith Head of Human Resources, Life & Retirement

NEW YORK, October 1, 2020 -- AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced the appointment of Alan Smith as head of human resources effective immediately. Mr. Smith succeeds Liz Cropper who is moving to AIG's General Insurance business as chief human resources officer.

Alan Smith, Head of Human Resources, Life & Retirement.

In his new role, Mr. Smith will lead AIG Life & Retirement's talent and culture priorities as well as organizational capabilities supporting AIG 200, the firm's global, multi-year effort focused on positioning AIG for the future.

Mr. Smith brings more than 25 years of experience to AIG Life & Retirement, including deep expertise developing and implementing talent acquisition and development strategies within large, complex businesses. Mr. Smith joins the firm from Whittle Management, Inc., a global education start-up company focused on transforming K-12 education, where he served as chief human resources officer. Previously he was vice president, human resources with TE Connectivity, a global electronics components company.

'Our employees are our greatest asset and we are delighted to welcome Alan to AIG Life & Retirement to lead our HR team,' said Kevin Hogan, chief executive officer, AIG Life & Retirement. 'Human resources has a crucial role to play in helping us achieve our goals of creating a culture and organization that is diverse and inclusive, encourages continuous learning and development and attracts top talent to our organization. Alan brings the skills, experience and leadership to help us successfully drive these programs forward.'

In addition to his roles at Whittle Management and TE Connectivity, Mr. Smith also held positions at firms including Pfizer, Aon, Bank of America and John Hancock Life Insurance Company. He earned his bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and his Executive MBA from Columbia Business School.

# # #

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments - Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets - and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement .

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found atwww.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig . These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Contacts:
Sabra Purtill (Investors): sabra.purtill@aig.com
Shelley Singh (Investors): shelley.singh@aig.com
Marc Hazelton (Media): marc.hazelton@aig.com
Matt Burkhard (Media): matt.burkhard@aig.com

Disclaimer

AIG - American International Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
03:45pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Appoints Alan Smith Head of Human Resources, Life &..
PU
09/16AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and..
BU
09/16AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/15AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Appoints James Nash President and Chief Executive O..
BU
09/10AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : An Overview of AIG
PU
09/10AIG : Appoints Chris Rash as Chief Executive Officer of Talbot Underwriting
BU
09/02AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG to Participate in the KBW Virtual Insurance Confere..
BU
08/26AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Millennials and Gen Xers Shaping the Future of Financia..
BU
08/19AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most ..
BU
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 731 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 868 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,28x
Yield 2020 4,68%
Capitalization 23 715 M 23 715 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,93 $
Last Close Price 27,53 $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Zaffino President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Douglas Mark Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Repko Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.37%23 715
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-24.82%30 445
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-16.28%29 401
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-21.00%27 393
SAMPO OYJ-13.16%22 035
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.54%15 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group