American International : AIG Appoints Alan Smith Head of Human Resources, Life & Retirement

AIG Appoints Alan Smith Head of Human Resources, Life & Retirement

NEW YORK, October 1, 2020 -- AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced the appointment of Alan Smith as head of human resources effective immediately. Mr. Smith succeeds Liz Cropper who is moving to AIG's General Insurance business as chief human resources officer.

Alan Smith, Head of Human Resources, Life & Retirement.

In his new role, Mr. Smith will lead AIG Life & Retirement's talent and culture priorities as well as organizational capabilities supporting AIG 200, the firm's global, multi-year effort focused on positioning AIG for the future.

Mr. Smith brings more than 25 years of experience to AIG Life & Retirement, including deep expertise developing and implementing talent acquisition and development strategies within large, complex businesses. Mr. Smith joins the firm from Whittle Management, Inc., a global education start-up company focused on transforming K-12 education, where he served as chief human resources officer. Previously he was vice president, human resources with TE Connectivity, a global electronics components company.

'Our employees are our greatest asset and we are delighted to welcome Alan to AIG Life & Retirement to lead our HR team,' said Kevin Hogan, chief executive officer, AIG Life & Retirement. 'Human resources has a crucial role to play in helping us achieve our goals of creating a culture and organization that is diverse and inclusive, encourages continuous learning and development and attracts top talent to our organization. Alan brings the skills, experience and leadership to help us successfully drive these programs forward.'

In addition to his roles at Whittle Management and TE Connectivity, Mr. Smith also held positions at firms including Pfizer, Aon, Bank of America and John Hancock Life Insurance Company. He earned his bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and his Executive MBA from Columbia Business School.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments - Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets - and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement .

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found atwww.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig . These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

