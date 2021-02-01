Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group Inc    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American International : AIG to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 16, 2021 and Host Conference Call on February 17

02/01/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

As previously disclosed, this financial reporting will reflect a modified presentation of segment results. A financial supplement providing revised historical segment results for 2018 through the third quarter of 2020 and Form 8-K are available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
05:32pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results..
BU
01/27AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Dana E. Ripley Joins AIG as Global Head of Media & Exte..
AQ
01/21AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Dana E. Ripley Joins AIG as Global Head of Media & Exte..
BU
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at American International Group Sells Stock for Taxes I..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : American International Group Insider Sells Stock for Taxes Inte..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at American International Group Sells Shares for Tax Sl..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : American International Group Insider Sells Shares for Tax Slowi..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at American International Group Makes Shares Sale for T..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at American International Group Disposes of Shares for ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 484 M - -
Net income 2020 -5 188 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,34x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 32 256 M 32 256 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,69 $
Last Close Price 37,44 $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter S. Zaffino President, CEO-Elect, COO & Director
Douglas Mark Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Repko Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-1.11%32 256
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.90%34 402
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.03%34 159
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-2.50%32 590
SAMPO OYJ0.32%23 379
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-4.01%16 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ