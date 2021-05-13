Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American International Group Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIG   US0268747849

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American International : AIG Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/13/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) yesterday elected thirteen directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the three other proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the “Board”) and, as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the shareholder proposal included in the 2021 Proxy Statement.

The results were as follows:

(1) Elected thirteen directors as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

James Cole, Jr.

718,943,381

2,114,247

W. Don Cornwell

625,408,135

95,653,756

Brian Duperreault

646,261,897

74,859,571

John H. Fitzpatrick

656,495,635

64,622,947

William G. Jurgensen

646,488,575

74,611,474

Christopher S. Lynch

593,001,212

128,070,756

Linda A. Mills

647,302,420

73,804,468

Thomas F. Motamed

647,022,837

74,067,375

Peter R. Porrino

658,310,179

62,745,626

Amy L. Schioldager

649,522,109

71,574,504

Douglas M. Steenland

619,568,911

101,538,180

Therese M. Vaughan

647,307,668

73,793,477

Peter S. Zaffino

716,525,098

4,587,973

(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation by a vote of 535,112,822 shares for and 185,845,929 shares against.

(3) Approved the American International Group, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan by a vote of 642,418,959 shares for, 78,600,522 shares against and 297,757 abstentions.

(4) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 by a vote of 731,836,196 shares for and 23,164,549 shares against.

(5) Withheld support for a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders eligible to call special meetings – from shareholders who hold at least 25 percent of AIG’s outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at least 10 percent of AIG’s outstanding common stock – by a vote of 273,320,899 shares for and 447,582,660 shares against.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
05:38pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : AIG Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Sh..
BU
05:29pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
04:21pINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at American International Group Slo..
MT
11:32aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : View United States Life Insurance Company in the City ..
PU
11:32aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : View Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company Annual St..
PU
11:30aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : View American General Life Insurance Company Annual St..
PU
11:28aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : View American General Life Insurance Company Annual St..
PU
11:26aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : View our Combined Property & Casualty Annual Statement
PU
11:26aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : Read our 2020 Schedule P Disclosure
PU
05/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of America..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 013 M - -
Net income 2021 6 850 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 42 976 M 42 976 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 53,13 $
Last Close Price 50,85 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter S. Zaffino President, CEO, COO & Director
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Duperreault Executive Chairman
John P. Repko Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Douglas Adam Dachille Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC32.28%42 976
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.76%39 737
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.63%38 663
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.13%34 371
SAMPO OYJ16.49%27 010
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.69%19 189