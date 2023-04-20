Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American International Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIG   US0268747849

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(AIG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
52.34 USD   -1.56%
04:22pStatement From AIG Chairman & CEO on the Passing of Former Board Member, Thomas F. Motamed
BU
04/18Citigroup Trims Price Target on American International Group to $70 From $71, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/13Evercore ISI Adjusts American International Group's Price Target to $63 From $70, Keeps In Line Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Statement From AIG Chairman & CEO on the Passing of Former Board Member, Thomas F. Motamed

04/20/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today issued the following statement from Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino on behalf of the AIG Board of Directors regarding the passing of Thomas F. Motamed, who served as a Director on the AIG Board from January 2019 to January 2023.

“I am deeply saddened by Tom Motamed’s recent passing. He served on the AIG Board of Directors since January 2019 and was a steady presence during a critical part of AIG’s turnaround and transformation,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “Over the course of his distinguished career at The Chubb Corporation and CNA Financial, Tom made a lasting impression on the insurance industry through his dedication to the agents, brokers, clients, and other partners who benefitted from his insights, expertise and judgment. On behalf of the entire AIG Board, we extend our deepest condolences to Tom’s wife, Christine, and to his children and grandchildren.”

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
04:22pStatement From AIG Chairman & CEO on the Passing of Former Board Member, Thomas F. Mota..
BU
04/18Citigroup Trims Price Target on American International Group to $70 From $71, Maintains..
MT
04/13Evercore ISI Adjusts American International Group's Price Target to $63 From $70, Keeps..
MT
04/13AIG Appoints Chris Colahan as Regional President, AIG Asia Pacific
BU
04/12Barclays Adjusts American International Group's Price Target to $55 From $66, Keeps Equ..
MT
04/10Jefferies Lowers Price Target on American International to $67 From $75, Maintains Buy ..
MT
04/05AIG to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023 and Host Conference C..
BU
04/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on American International Group to $58 From $61, Maint..
MT
03/29 American International Group Inc Receives a Shareholder Proposal from Kenneth Steiner
CI
03/29AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. : Annual Report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 617 M - -
Net income 2023 4 411 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,67x
Yield 2023 2,61%
Capitalization 39 009 M 39 009 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 26 200
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
American International Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 53,17 $
Average target price 67,81 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Zaffino Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Sabra Rose Purtill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Repko Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Elaine A. Rocha Global Chief Investment Officer
Douglas Mark Steenland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-15.92%39 009
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.26%42 169
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.24%39 367
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.08%30 662
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.14.89%26 714
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.23%26 001
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer