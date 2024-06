American International Group, Inc. is the world's leading insurer. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - insurance (98.5%): sales of non-life insurance products (56.7% of revenues), and life and retirement insurance products (43.3%). The group is the American leader in commercial and industrial insurance; - other (1.5%): mainly financial services and asset management. North America accounts for 71.7% of revenues.

