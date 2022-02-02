American Lithium Minerals : Quarterly Report

Log in
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

AMERICAN LITHIUM MINERALS, INC.

6440 Sky Pointe Dr

Suite 140-149, Las Vegas, NV 89131

(702) 357-0555

www.amlithium.com

info@amlithium.com

SIC Code: 1041

Quarterly Report

For the Quarter Ended: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, [Current Reporting Period Date or More Recent Date] the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

68,717,592

As of September 30, 2021, [Prior Reporting Period End Date] the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

68,717,592

As of September 30, 2021, [Most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date] the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

68,717,592

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1

of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc - 03/02/2009 to present

Nugget Resources, Inc. - 3/10/2005 - 3/02/2009

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years;

March 10, 2005 - Nevada

Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 6440 Sky Pointe Dr, Suite 140-149, Las Vegas, NV 89131

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: 6440 Sky Pointe Dr, Suite 140-149, Las Vegas, NV 89131

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

AMLM

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

027263102

Par or stated value:

0.001

Total shares authorized:

74,998,000

as of date: 12/31/2021

Total shares outstanding:

68,717,592

as of date: 12/31/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

40,540,740

as of date: 12/31/2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

16

as of date: 12/31/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

None

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series L Preferred Stock

CUSIP:

None

Par or stated value:

0.001

Total shares authorized:

2,000

as of date: 12/31/2021

Total shares outstanding:

2,000

as of date: 12/31/2021

Transfer Agent

Name:

Securities Transfer Corporation

Phone:

(469) 633-0101

Email:

dzheng@stctransfer.com

Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380, Plano, Texas 75093

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

2

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal

Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 10/01/2019

Common: 58,417,592

Preferred: 2,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption or

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued (or

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were issued

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

Registration

issuance,

cancelled)

issued

issued at a

to (entities must

cash or debt

as of this

Type.

cancellation,

($/per

discount to

have individual

conversion)

-

filing.

shares returned

share) at

market

with voting /

OR-

Nature

to treasury)

Issuance

price at the

investment control

of Services

time of

disclosed).

Provided

issuance?

(Yes/No)

06/09/2020

New

10,000,000

Common

0.001

No

Searchlight

Stonewall

Restricted

4a2

issuance

(2)

Exploration,

Option

LLC(1)

Agreement

Shares Outstanding

on Date of This

Report:

Ending Balance:

Date 12/31/2021

Common: 68,717,592

Preferred: 2,000

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Searchlight Exploration, LLC is controlled by Barbara McIntyre Bauman, the Company's CEO.
  2. Value of common shares is par value ($0.001) based on their being unmarketable restricted control shares.
  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note

Outstandin

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Issuance

g Balance

Amount at

Accrued

Date

mechanism for determining

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

($)

Issuance

($)

conversion of instrument to

individual with voting /

Loan, Services,

($)

shares)

investment control

etc.)

disclosed).

3

12/31/2019

$38,924

$31,382

$7,542

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development CO.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

3/31/2020

$12,764

$10,545

$2,219

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development Co.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

6/30/2020

$14,972

$12,683

$2,289

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development Co.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

9/30/2020

$345

$300

$45

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development Co.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

12/31/2020

$21,991

$19,635

$2,356

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development Co.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

3/31/2021

$20,438

$18,743

$1,695

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development Co.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

6/30/2021

$14481

$13,655

$826

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development Co.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

9/30/2021

$1,721

$1,670

$51

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development Co.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

12/31/2021

$32,098

$32,098

$0

Demand

None

Middle Verde

Fund

Development Co.,

operating

LLC(1)

expenses

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Middle Verde Development Co., LLC is controlled by Barbara McIntyre Bauman, the Company's CEO. All notes were issued under an unsecured line of credit and bear interest of 12% per annum (1% per month).

4

  1. Financial Statements
  1. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: U.S. GAAP
    IFRS
  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):

Name:

Barbara McIntyre Bauman

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Relationship to Issuer:

Chief Financial Officer

Please see attached unaudited financial statements and notes to financial statements after Item 10.

  1. Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Nevada on March 10, 2005. Since its inception, the Company has acquired mineral rights to mining properties in North America and explored for minerals. The Company's activities since 2009 have been focused on lithium exploration in Central Nevada, where its Stonewall Flat lithium project is located. In addition, the Company has acquired two hard-rock lithium projects in Central Nevada and a rare earth element (REE) project in Kingman, Arizona.

JointOn NovemberV nture 23,with2020,AltairAmericanInternationalLithiumCorpMinerals,. Inc. ("AMLM") entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Altair International Corp. ("Altair"). under which Altair made payments of $75,000 to obtain a 10% undivided interest in the Stonewall Flat Lithium and Kingman REE Projects. Altair has the option to increase its ownership interest by an additional 50% by a total payment of $1,300,648 for exploration and development costs as follows: $100,648 within year one for an additional 10%, $600,000 in year two for an additional 20% and $600,000 in year three for an additional 20% ownership interest. Altair completeda surface sampling program at Stonewall Flat in July, 2021, which confirmed lithium anomalies encountered during a 2017 sampling program by a previous operator.

Stonewall Flat Lithium Property

The Stonewall Flat Lithium Project covers an area of approximately 960 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin, near Mt. Jackson. The Lida Valley Basin is immediately south of the Clayton Valley Basin, which until recently hosted the United States' only producing lithium mine, Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Mine. The Jackson Lithium project is strategically located in the Nevada lithium supply hub, 306 kilometers (191 miles) southeast of Tesla's Gigafactory, which has a planned production capacity of 35 gigawatt-hours per year.

American Lithium Minerals' land position is presently comprised of 63 placer mining claims on ground administered by the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The Stonewall Flat playa (dry lake) is in an intermontane basin and is surrounded by tertiary volcanic rhyolitic rock units, which are anomalously high in lithium. These rhyolitic units are thought to act as a potential source rock for lithium in the Clayton Valley brines. The potential lithium source rock includes flows and tuffs that likely extend below the alluvial cover.

The Stonewall Flat Lithium Project is in the mining friendly Nye and Esmeralda Counties of Nevada and is serviced by excellent infrastructure with access to power, water and labor. Access to the site is from US Highway 95, the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno. The regional climate also favors natural and inexpensive evaporation for brine concentration and allows year-round work.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

American Lithium Minerals Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
