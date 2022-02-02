American Lithium Minerals : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
AMERICAN LITHIUM MINERALS, INC.
6440 Sky Pointe Dr
Suite 140-149, Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 357-0555
www.amlithium.com
info@amlithium.com
SIC Code: 1041
Quarterly Report
For the Quarter Ended: December 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of December 31, 2021, [Current Reporting Period Date or More Recent Date] the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
68,717,592
As of September 30, 2021, [Prior Reporting Period End Date] the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
68,717,592
As of September 30, 2021, [Most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date] the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
68,717,592
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1
of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.
American Lithium Minerals, Inc - 03/02/2009 to present
Nugget Resources, Inc. - 3/10/2005 - 3/02/2009
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years;
March 10, 2005 - Nevada
Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None.
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 6440 Sky Pointe Dr, Suite 140-149, Las Vegas, NV 89131
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: 6440 Sky Pointe Dr, Suite 140-149, Las Vegas, NV 89131
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
AMLM
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
027263102
Par or stated value:
0.001
Total shares authorized:
74,998,000
as of date: 12/31/2021
Total shares outstanding:
68,717,592
as of date: 12/31/2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
40,540,740
as of date: 12/31/2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
16
as of date: 12/31/2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
None
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series L Preferred Stock
CUSIP:
None
Par or stated value:
0.001
Total shares authorized:
2,000
as of date: 12/31/2021
Total shares outstanding:
2,000
as of date: 12/31/2021
Transfer Agent
Name:
Securities Transfer Corporation
Phone:
(469) 633-0101
Email:
dzheng@stctransfer.com
Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380, Plano, Texas 75093
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
2
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal
Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date10/01/2019
Common:58,417,592
Preferred: 2,000
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption or
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares Issued (or
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were issued
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
Registration
issuance,
cancelled)
issued
issued at a
to (entities must
cash or debt
as of this
Type.
cancellation,
($/per
discount to
have individual
conversion)
-
filing.
shares returned
share) at
market
with voting /
OR-
Nature
to treasury)
Issuance
price at the
investment control
of Services
time of
disclosed).
Provided
issuance?
(Yes/No)
06/09/2020
New
10,000,000
Common
0.001
No
Searchlight
Stonewall
Restricted
4a2
issuance
(2)
Exploration,
Option
LLC(1)
Agreement
Shares Outstanding
on Date of This
Report:
Ending Balance:
Date12/31/2021
Common:68,717,592
Preferred: 2,000
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Searchlight Exploration, LLC is controlled by Barbara McIntyre Bauman, the Company's CEO.
Value of common shares is par value ($0.001) based on their being unmarketable restricted control shares.
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of Note
Outstandin
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Issuance
g Balance
Amount at
Accrued
Date
mechanism for determining
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
($)
Issuance
($)
conversion of instrument to
individual with voting /
Loan, Services,
($)
shares)
investment control
etc.)
disclosed).
3
12/31/2019
$38,924
$31,382
$7,542
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development CO.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
3/31/2020
$12,764
$10,545
$2,219
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development Co.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
6/30/2020
$14,972
$12,683
$2,289
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development Co.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
9/30/2020
$345
$300
$45
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development Co.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
12/31/2020
$21,991
$19,635
$2,356
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development Co.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
3/31/2021
$20,438
$18,743
$1,695
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development Co.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
6/30/2021
$14481
$13,655
$826
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development Co.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
9/30/2021
$1,721
$1,670
$51
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development Co.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
12/31/2021
$32,098
$32,098
$0
Demand
None
Middle Verde
Fund
Development Co.,
operating
LLC(1)
expenses
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Middle Verde Development Co., LLC is controlled by Barbara McIntyre Bauman, the Company's CEO. All notes were issued under an unsecured line of credit and bear interest of 12% per annum (1% per month).
4
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):
Name:
Barbara McIntyre Bauman
Title:
Chief Financial Officer
Relationship to Issuer:
Chief Financial Officer
Please see attached unaudited financial statements and notes to financial statements after Item 10.
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:
A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
American Lithium Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Nevada on March 10, 2005. Since its inception, the Company has acquired mineral rights to mining properties in North America and explored for minerals. The Company's activities since 2009 have been focused on lithium exploration in Central Nevada, where its Stonewall Flat lithium project is located. In addition, the Company has acquired two hard-rock lithium projects in Central Nevada and a rare earth element (REE) project in Kingman, Arizona.
JointOn NovemberV nture 23,with2020,AltairAmericanInternationalLithiumCorpMinerals,. Inc. ("AMLM") entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Altair International Corp. ("Altair"). under which Altair made payments of $75,000 to obtain a 10% undivided interest in the Stonewall Flat Lithium and Kingman REE Projects. Altair has the option to increase its ownership interest by an additional 50% by a total payment of $1,300,648 for exploration and development costs as follows: $100,648 within year one for an additional 10%, $600,000 in year two for an additional 20% and $600,000 in year three for an additional 20% ownership interest. Altair completeda surface sampling program at Stonewall Flat in July, 2021, which confirmed lithium anomalies encountered during a 2017 sampling program by a previous operator.
Stonewall Flat Lithium Property
The Stonewall Flat Lithium Project covers an area of approximately 960 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin, near Mt. Jackson. The Lida Valley Basin is immediately south of the Clayton Valley Basin, which until recently hosted the United States' only producing lithium mine, Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Mine. The Jackson Lithium project is strategically located in the Nevada lithium supply hub, 306 kilometers (191 miles) southeast of Tesla's Gigafactory, which has a planned production capacity of 35 gigawatt-hours per year.
American Lithium Minerals' land position is presently comprised of 63 placer mining claims on ground administered by the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The Stonewall Flat playa (dry lake) is in an intermontane basin and is surrounded by tertiary volcanic rhyolitic rock units, which are anomalously high in lithium. These rhyolitic units are thought to act as a potential source rock for lithium in the Clayton Valley brines. The potential lithium source rock includes flows and tuffs that likely extend below the alluvial cover.
The Stonewall Flat Lithium Project is in the mining friendly Nye and Esmeralda Counties of Nevada and is serviced by excellent infrastructure with access to power, water and labor. Access to the site is from US Highway 95, the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno. The regional climate also favors natural and inexpensive evaporation for brine concentration and allows year-round work.
5
