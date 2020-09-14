Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Manganese Inc.    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Manganese : Announces $2,000,000 Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or 'AMY' or the 'Company'), (TSX.V: AMY | OTC US: AMYZF | FSE: 2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 by way of a unit offering at a price of $0.24 per unit (the 'Offering'). Each unit will consist of one common share and one purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of two years from the date of closing of the Offering.

The proceeds will be primarily used for Pilot Plant completion, spin-out of gold/copper assets and rare earth mineral property, as well as for general working capital

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months from the closing date. This offering is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and finder's fees may be paid in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Processand become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
03:30pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Announces $2,000,000 Private Placement
PU
09/07AMERICAN MANGANESE INC : . Pilot Plant Optimization Tests Further Increase Recyc..
AQ
09/04AMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot Plant Optimization Tests Further Increase Recycling P..
PU
08/28AMERICAN MANGANESE : Provides Update on Spin-Out
PU
08/19AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. - CRITICAL M : 00pm mt
AQ
08/19CRITICAL MATERIALS INSTITUTE HOSTS A : 00pm mt
PU
08/13AMERICAN MANGANESE INC : . - Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant Project B..
AQ
08/12AMERICAN MANGANESE : Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant Project Begins Ne..
PU
07/30AMERICAN MANGANESE : Specialty Equipment Received for Pilot Plant Resumption of ..
PU
07/23AMERICAN MANGANESE : Proposes Spinout of Mineral Properties to Maximize Asset Va..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -8,05 M -6,11 M -6,11 M
Net cash 2019 0,49 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,56x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 47,0 M 35,7 M 35,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technology Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.40.54%36
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-15.71%40 748
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.38%36 249
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.24.01%23 628
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.98%11 784
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.96%9 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group