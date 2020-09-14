American Manganese : Announces $2,000,000 Private Placement
0
09/14/2020 | 03:30pm EDT
Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or 'AMY' or the 'Company'), (TSX.V: AMY | OTC US: AMYZF | FSE: 2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 by way of a unit offering at a price of $0.24 per unit (the 'Offering'). Each unit will consist of one common share and one purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of two years from the date of closing of the Offering.
The proceeds will be primarily used for Pilot Plant completion, spin-out of gold/copper assets and rare earth mineral property, as well as for general working capital
All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months from the closing date. This offering is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and finder's fees may be paid in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.
About American Manganese Inc. American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Processand become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.
On behalf of Management
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh President and Chief Executive Officer
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
