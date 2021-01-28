Log in
American Manganese : Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Listing in U.S.

01/28/2021 | 10:24am EST
Upgraded Listing to Increase Exposure for AMYZF

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has applied to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors by up-listing its common shares listed for trading from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB market (the 'OTCQB'), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

'We believe listing American Manganese on the OTCQB market will provide increased liquidity and trading capabilities in our Company's common shares for both institutional and retail investors,' said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese Inc. 'With our recent lithium-ion battery cathode material recycling technology development and emphasis on transparency, management believes that the Company is in the ideal position to up-list to the OTCQB Market and gain the increased visibility that the OTCQB provides.'

The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol 'AMY', in FSE under its existing symbol '2AM', and in the U.S. under its OTC Pink Market symbol 'AMYZF'.

About OTC Market Group Inc
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Processand become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
10:24aAMERICAN MANGANESE : Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Listing in U.S.
PU
01/27AMERICAN MANGANESE : Reports Initial Leach Results for U.S. Defense Logistics Ag..
PU
01/21AMERICAN MANGANESE : Prepares Cathode Reactor for First Production
PU
01/21American Manganese Down 6.8% as It Readies to Test New Cathode Reactor
MT
01/13AMERICAN MANGANESE : Wenden Stockpile Testing Project is Underway and on Schedul..
AQ
01/12AMERICAN MANGANESE : Wenden Stockpile Testing Project is Underway and on Schedul..
PU
01/06American Manganese Up 3.8% As Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Recycling Process P..
MT
01/06AMERICAN MANGANESE : Journal of the Electrochemical Society Publishes Paper Desc..
PU
2020AMERICAN MANGANESE : Reviews 2020 Highlights
PU
2020AMERICAN MANGANESE : is Unaware of Any Material Change
PU
More news
