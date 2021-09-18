American Manganese : Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) its final short form base shelf prospectus and an amended technical report (the 'Amended Technical Report') for its Rocher Deboule mineral property (the 'Property'). The Company has also filed and an amended annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2020 (the 'Amended AIF'). As a result of a prospectus review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, certain revisions were made to the technical report for the Property which was originally published on October 25, 2020. The Amended Technical Report contains no material differences to the original technical report for the Rocher Deboule Project. The Amended AIF incorporates the executive summary from the Amended Technical Report and is thus accordingly amended; it contains no material differences from the original annual information form filed on June 8, 2021. About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries. American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™. On behalf of Management AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

