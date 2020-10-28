American Manganese : Files NI-43-101 Technical Summary Report on the Rocher Deboule Property

Log in
10/28/2020 | 05:30am EDT

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased announce the technical report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Summary Report on the Rocher Deboule Property', prepared by Ron Parent, P. Geo, and Christo Marais, P. Geo., with an effective date of Oct. 25, 2020, will be posted on SEDAR. The report outlines drill targets on the Rocher Deboule mineral claims located 5-8 kilometers southwest of Hazelton, BC. The report includes recommendations for core drilling of gold and copper bearing mineralization located near historic underground mines.

The Rocher Deboule deposit has had historic production of 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams silver, 133,676 grams gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929; the adjacent Highland Boy produced 68 tonnes containing 1,089 grams silver, 124 grams gold and 4,760 kilograms of copper, and the nearby Victoria produced 51 tonnes, containing 7,341 grams gold, 7,710 kilograms of arsenic and 785 kilograms of cobalt between 1926 and 1940. These mineral deposits are associated with the Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite, and the Rocher Deboule feldspar porphyry stock. Recent fieldwork involving rock and soil sampling of the western portion of the claims has revealed potential for 'Iron Oxide Copper Gold' deposit types. The Victoria No 3 Vein trends west towards Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Fm volcanic-hosted garnet-sericite-illite-quartz-calcite-chlorite-actinolite alteration. A Qualified Person (as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

This is the first step in potentially spinning out the Rocher DeBoule and Lonnie Rare Earth projects to registered shareholders.

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Director for American Manganese Inc, has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 standards.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:29:14 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
