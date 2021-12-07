American Manganese : Indian Patent Office Grants Patent to American Manganese for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued Patent No. 380826 for the Company's first patent invention regarding lithium-ion battery recycling. The patent covers core process functions in the Company's RecycLiCo™ process that can achieve up to 100% leach extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from the treatment of lithium-ion battery cathode chemistries used in electric vehicles and portable electronics. These cathode chemistries include lithium-cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA).

The newly granted Indian patent is separate from the Company's second battery recycling patent invention recently filed into national phase for Europe, South Korea, Canada, India, Australia, Japan, and China.

India's automotive industry is the fifth largest in the world and is slated to be the third largest by 2030, coupled with India's plans to have 30% of private cars, 70% of commercial vehicles, 40% of buses, and 80% of two and three-wheelers go electric by 2030. India could offer one of the world's largest emerging electric vehicle markets and pose a significant opportunity to establish a circular battery recycling business model for the sustainable and domestic supply of critical battery materials.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

