American Manganese : Indian Patent Office Grants Patent to American Manganese for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

12/07/2021
American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued Patent No. 380826 for the Company's first patent invention regarding lithium-ion battery recycling. The patent covers core process functions in the Company's RecycLiCo™ process that can achieve up to 100% leach extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from the treatment of lithium-ion battery cathode chemistries used in electric vehicles and portable electronics. These cathode chemistries include lithium-cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA).

The newly granted Indian patent is separate from the Company's second battery recycling patent invention recently filed into national phase for Europe, South Korea, Canada, India, Australia, Japan, and China.

India's automotive industry is the fifth largest in the world and is slated to be the third largest by 2030, coupled with India's plans to have 30% of private cars, 70% of commercial vehicles, 40% of buses, and 80% of two and three-wheelers go electric by 2030. India could offer one of the world's largest emerging electric vehicle markets and pose a significant opportunity to establish a circular battery recycling business model for the sustainable and domestic supply of critical battery materials.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
