American Manganese : Invited to Present at Upcoming Battery Recycling Conferences

Closing the Loop with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to present its patented lithium-ion battery recycling process (RecycLiCo™) at the upcoming E-Waste World Conference and Benchmark Mineral's Battery Sustainability Summit. Join Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, as he presents the complexity of the lithium-ion battery supply chain and how the RecycLiCo™ process can add value to the supply chain by closing the loop on battery materials. Presentation and registration details: E-Waste World Conference on November 30, 2021, at 11:10 am Central European Time (CET) (click to register)

Benchmark Mineral's Battery Sustainability Summit on December 8, 2021, at 4 pm CET (click to register) Benchmark Week 2021 is the lithium-ion battery supply chain's premier annual event hosted by industry-leading data and intelligence producer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. E-Waste World Conference is Europe's largest international trade fair for the collection, sorting, processing, and reduction of all forms of electrical waste. It will include the latest recycling technologies, strategies, and sustainable materials solutions to reduce and manage the climate impact of present and future disruptive e-waste. About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries. American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™. On behalf of Management AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

