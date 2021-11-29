Log in
    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
  Report
American Manganese : Invited to Present at Upcoming Battery Recycling Conferences

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST
Closing the Loop with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to present its patented lithium-ion battery recycling process (RecycLiCo™) at the upcoming E-Waste World Conference and Benchmark Mineral's Battery Sustainability Summit.

Join Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, as he presents the complexity of the lithium-ion battery supply chain and how the RecycLiCo™ process can add value to the supply chain by closing the loop on battery materials.

Presentation and registration details:

  • E-Waste World Conference on November 30, 2021, at 11:10 am Central European Time (CET) (click to register)
  • Benchmark Mineral's Battery Sustainability Summit on December 8, 2021, at 4 pm CET (click to register)

Benchmark Week 2021 is the lithium-ion battery supply chain's premier annual event hosted by industry-leading data and intelligence producer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

E-Waste World Conference is Europe's largest international trade fair for the collection, sorting, processing, and reduction of all forms of electrical waste. It will include the latest recycling technologies, strategies, and sustainable materials solutions to reduce and manage the climate impact of present and future disruptive e-waste.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

