American Manganese : Journal of the Electrochemical Society Publishes Paper Describing American Manganese's Patented Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Recycling Process

01/06/2021 | 10:24am EST
American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the detailed technical paper, 'Experimental Study on Recycling of Spent Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Materials' has been submitted, reviewed, and published in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society (JES). The JES is a peer-reviewed journal established in 1902 and is one of the most highly cited journals in electrochemistry and solid state science and technology. The abstract can be viewed in the following link: Experimental Study on Recycling of Spent Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Materials - IOPscience.

The publication describes experimental work leading to the Company's patented RecycLiCo™ process (US Patent No. 10,246,343 and PCT International Publication No. WO2018089595A1) for the recycling of valuable and critical metals from spent lithium-ion battery cathode materials. Included in the publication is lab-scale testing of NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide), NCA (lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide), LMO (lithium manganese oxide), and LCO (lithium cobalt oxide) cathode materials. Key details demonstrate over 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese and an environmentally friendlier closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that minimizes environmental impacts of recycling lithium-ion battery cathode materials.

'We are thrilled that a highly cited and respected peer-reviewed scientific journal like JES reviewed and published the findings of our research in lithium-ion battery cathode material recycling,' said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. 'This shows that the work we had undertaken to develop the RecycLiCo process is able to pass the scrutiny of people with expertise in this field.'

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Processand become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

