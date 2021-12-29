American Manganese : October 31, 2021 Q1

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsections 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise)
October 31, 2021
July 31, 2021
Assets
Current
Cash (Note 4)
$
23,629,427
$
5,905,644
Restricted cash equivalents (Note 4)
23,000
23,000
Amounts receivable (Note 5)
154,579
119,219
Due from related parties (Note 6(b))
-
-
Prepaid expenses and advances
120,295
792,449
23,927,931
6,840,312
Non-current
Reclamation deposits
41,416
41,416
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
641,796
561,964
Total assets
$
24,611,143
$
7,443,692
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
$
180,595
$
545,271
Equity
Share capital (Note 8)
57,436,020
39,202,150
Share-based payments reserve (Note 8)
19,654,085
17,153,390
Warrants reserve (Note 8)
5,407,506
4,422,363
Deficit
(58,067,063)
(53,879,482)
Total equity
24,430,548
6,898,421
Total liabilities and equity
$
24,611,143
$
7,443,692
Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 14)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on December 29, 2021
Larry W. Reaugh
Director
Norman L. Tribe
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise)
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
Expenses
Administration (Note 9)
$
4,346,847
$
723,244
Loss from operations
(4,346,847)
(723,244)
Finance income
49
58
Foreign exchange
(6,702)
210
Government grants received
165,919
11,825
Net income (loss) for the period
(4,187,581)
(711,151)
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency gain on translation of subsidiary
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
(4,187,581)
(711,151)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
(4,187,581)
$
(711,151)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
(0.0186)
0.004
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
225,119,602
182,109,909
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise)
Share-based
Accumulated
Warrants
other
Number of shares
Share capital
payments
Deficit
comprehensive
Prepaid share
reserve
reserve
income (loss)
(Note 8)
(Note 8)
subscriptions
(Note 8)
(Note 8)
(Note 9)
(Note 7(c))
Total equity
Balance, July 31, 2020
180,736,228
$
29,060,554
$
-
$
6,641,619
$
5,830,493
$
(40,815,326)
$
-
$
717,340
Share-based payments
270,773
270,773
Issued pursuant to private placements
6,645,920
1,329,184
1,329,184
Cost of share issuance
(35,683)
(35,683)
Warrants issued with private placement
(407,572)
407,572
-
Issued pursuant to warrants exercised
225,000
70,437
(25,437)
45,000
Prepaid share subscriptions
(30,000)
(30,000)
Net loss for the period
(711,151)
(711,151)
Balance, October 31, 2020
187,607,148
-
30,016,920
-
(30,000)
-
6,912,392
-
6,212,628
-
(41,526,477)
-
-
-
1,585,463
Share-based payments
-
-
-
11,112,549
-
-
-
11,112,549
Issued pursuant to private placements
1,589,850
338,810
-
-
-
-
-
338,810
Cost of share issuance
-
(32,716)
-
-
-
-
-
(32,716)
Warrants issued with private placement
-
(15,242)
-
-
15,242
-
-
-
Issued pursuant to options exercised
8,874,400
1,976,475
-
(871,551)
-
-
-
1,104,924
Issued pursuant to warrants exercised
19,847,045
7,184,966
-
-
(2,072,570)
-
-
5,112,396
Prepaid share subscriptions
30,000
30,000
Reclassification pursuant to extension of warrant expiry date
-
(267,063)
-
-
267,063
-
-
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(12,353,005)
-
(12,353,005)
Balance, July 31, 2021
217,918,443
-
39,202,150
-
-
-
17,153,390
-
4,422,363
-
(53,879,482)
-
-
-
6,898,421
Share-based payments
-
-
-
2,967,172
-
-
-
2,967,172
Issued pursuant to private placements
20,000,000
20,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
20,000,000
Cost of share issuance
-
(1,968,784)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,968,784)
Warrants issued with private placement
-
(1,039,026)
-
-
1,039,026
-
-
-
Issued pursuant to options exercised
2,615,500
942,273
-
(466,477)
-
-
-
475,796
Issued pursuant to warrants exercised
408,888
299,407
-
-
(53,883)
-
-
245,525
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(4,187,581)
-
(4,187,581)
Balance October 31, 2021
240,942,831
$
57,436,020
$
-
$
19,654,085
$
5,407,506
$
(58,067,063)
$
-
$
24,430,548
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
