    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
  Report
American Manganese : October 31, 2021 Q1

12/29/2021 | 05:17pm EST
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Period ended October 31, 2021

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsections 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

2

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise)

October 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

Assets

Current

Cash (Note 4)

$

23,629,427

$

5,905,644

Restricted cash equivalents (Note 4)

23,000

23,000

Amounts receivable (Note 5)

154,579

119,219

Due from related parties (Note 6(b))

-

-

Prepaid expenses and advances

120,295

792,449

23,927,931

6,840,312

Non-current

Reclamation deposits

41,416

41,416

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

641,796

561,964

Total assets

$

24,611,143

$

7,443,692

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)

$

180,595

$

545,271

Equity

Share capital (Note 8)

57,436,020

39,202,150

Share-based payments reserve (Note 8)

19,654,085

17,153,390

Warrants reserve (Note 8)

5,407,506

4,422,363

Deficit

(58,067,063)

(53,879,482)

Total equity

24,430,548

6,898,421

Total liabilities and equity

$

24,611,143

$

7,443,692

Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 14)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on December 29, 2021

Larry W. Reaugh

Director

Norman L. Tribe

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

1

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise)

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

Expenses

Administration (Note 9)

$

4,346,847

$

723,244

Loss from operations

(4,346,847)

(723,244)

Finance income

49

58

Foreign exchange

(6,702)

210

Government grants received

165,919

11,825

Net income (loss) for the period

(4,187,581)

(711,151)

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency gain on translation of subsidiary

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period

(4,187,581)

(711,151)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

(4,187,581)

$

(711,151)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

(0.0186)

0.004

Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

225,119,602

182,109,909

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

2

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise)

Share-based

Accumulated

Warrants

other

Number of shares

Share capital

payments

Deficit

comprehensive

Prepaid share

reserve

reserve

income (loss)

(Note 8)

(Note 8)

subscriptions

(Note 8)

(Note 8)

(Note 9)

(Note 7(c))

Total equity

Balance, July 31, 2020

180,736,228

$

29,060,554

$

-

$

6,641,619

$

5,830,493

$

(40,815,326)

$

-

$

717,340

Share-based payments

270,773

270,773

Issued pursuant to private placements

6,645,920

1,329,184

1,329,184

Cost of share issuance

(35,683)

(35,683)

Warrants issued with private placement

(407,572)

407,572

-

Issued pursuant to warrants exercised

225,000

70,437

(25,437)

45,000

Prepaid share subscriptions

(30,000)

(30,000)

Net loss for the period

(711,151)

(711,151)

Balance, October 31, 2020

187,607,148

-

30,016,920

-

(30,000)

-

6,912,392

-

6,212,628

-

(41,526,477)

-

-

-

1,585,463

Share-based payments

-

-

-

11,112,549

-

-

-

11,112,549

Issued pursuant to private placements

1,589,850

338,810

-

-

-

-

-

338,810

Cost of share issuance

-

(32,716)

-

-

-

-

-

(32,716)

Warrants issued with private placement

-

(15,242)

-

-

15,242

-

-

-

Issued pursuant to options exercised

8,874,400

1,976,475

-

(871,551)

-

-

-

1,104,924

Issued pursuant to warrants exercised

19,847,045

7,184,966

-

-

(2,072,570)

-

-

5,112,396

Prepaid share subscriptions

30,000

30,000

Reclassification pursuant to extension of warrant expiry date

-

(267,063)

-

-

267,063

-

-

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(12,353,005)

-

(12,353,005)

Balance, July 31, 2021

217,918,443

-

39,202,150

-

-

-

17,153,390

-

4,422,363

-

(53,879,482)

-

-

-

6,898,421

Share-based payments

-

-

-

2,967,172

-

-

-

2,967,172

Issued pursuant to private placements

20,000,000

20,000,000

-

-

-

-

-

20,000,000

Cost of share issuance

-

(1,968,784)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,968,784)

Warrants issued with private placement

-

(1,039,026)

-

-

1,039,026

-

-

-

Issued pursuant to options exercised

2,615,500

942,273

-

(466,477)

-

-

-

475,796

Issued pursuant to warrants exercised

408,888

299,407

-

-

(53,883)

-

-

245,525

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(4,187,581)

-

(4,187,581)

Balance October 31, 2021

240,942,831

$

57,436,020

$

-

$

19,654,085

$

5,407,506

$

(58,067,063)

$

-

$

24,430,548

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

