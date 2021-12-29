American Manganese : October 31, 2021 Q1

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Period ended October 31, 2021 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsections 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. 2

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise) October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 Assets Current Cash (Note 4) $ 23,629,427 $ 5,905,644 Restricted cash equivalents (Note 4) 23,000 23,000 Amounts receivable (Note 5) 154,579 119,219 Due from related parties (Note 6(b)) - - Prepaid expenses and advances 120,295 792,449 23,927,931 6,840,312 Non-current Reclamation deposits 41,416 41,416 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7) 641,796 561,964 Total assets $ 24,611,143 $ 7,443,692 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5) $ 180,595 $ 545,271 Equity Share capital (Note 8) 57,436,020 39,202,150 Share-based payments reserve (Note 8) 19,654,085 17,153,390 Warrants reserve (Note 8) 5,407,506 4,422,363 Deficit (58,067,063) (53,879,482) Total equity 24,430,548 6,898,421 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,611,143 $ 7,443,692 Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1) Subsequent events (Note 14) Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on December 29, 2021 Larry W. Reaugh Director Norman L. Tribe Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 1

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise) October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Expenses Administration (Note 9) $ 4,346,847 $ 723,244 Loss from operations (4,346,847) (723,244) Finance income 49 58 Foreign exchange (6,702) 210 Government grants received 165,919 11,825 Net income (loss) for the period (4,187,581) (711,151) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency gain on translation of subsidiary - - Other comprehensive income for the period (4,187,581) (711,151) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (4,187,581) $ (711,151) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.0186) 0.004 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 225,119,602 182,109,909 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 2