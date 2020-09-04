Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Manganese Inc.    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Manganese : Pilot Plant Optimization Tests Further Increase Recycling Process Capacity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 04:30am EDT

356% Increase of Pilot Plant Pre-Leach Process Capacity to 292 kg/day of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Scrap Material

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that the Company's contract research lab, Kemetco Research, has further optimized the processing capacity of the pilot plant's pre-leach stage from 160kg/day to 292 kg/day of lithium-ion battery cathode scrap material. The pre-leach stage is where the cathode active material - comprised of lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt - is separated from the aluminum foil. The improvement can be attributed to the specialized pieces of equipment announced in the July 30, 2020 press release.

Prior to the recent optimization results, the pre-leach processing capacity was successfully increased from 64 kg/day to 160 kg/day with engineering upgrades, including thermal control of exothermic reactions, which enabled the lithium-ion battery cathode recycling pilot plant to operate at a higher pulp density, as announced in the company's June 9, 2020 press release.

'Optimization testing has been a beneficial learning curve and we are thrilled to announce a 356% increase in the pre-leach processing capacity of the pilot plant, which we can incorporate into the detailed engineering of our commercial plant design,' said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

In response to the pre-leach processing capacity upgrades, American Manganese and Kemetco will advance the pilot plant optimization testing by increasing the capacity of the subsequent leach circuit to balance the greatly increased capacity of the pre-leach stage.

Lithium-ion battery cathode scrap from battery megafactories is an immediate opportunity in the recycling market and American Manganese recognized this early by commissioning the pilot plant project and strategizing the commercial plant around cathode scrap feedstock. As recently indicated by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, an average lithium-ion battery scrap rate of 10% could result in as much as 64,000 tonnes lithium chemical, 96,000 tonnes graphite anode, 45,000 tonnes nickel, 18,000 tonnes cobalt, 22,000 tonnes manganese being recycled by 2025, which would be equivalent to the entire lithium-ion battery market in 2017.

About Kemetco Research Inc.
Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Processand become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 08:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
04:30aAMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot Plant Optimization Tests Further Increase Recycling P..
PU
08/28AMERICAN MANGANESE : Provides Update on Spin-Out
PU
08/19AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. - CRITICAL M : 00pm mt
AQ
08/19CRITICAL MATERIALS INSTITUTE HOSTS A : 00pm mt
PU
08/13AMERICAN MANGANESE INC : . - Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant Project B..
AQ
08/12AMERICAN MANGANESE : Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant Project Begins Ne..
PU
07/30AMERICAN MANGANESE : Specialty Equipment Received for Pilot Plant Resumption of ..
PU
07/23AMERICAN MANGANESE : Proposes Spinout of Mineral Properties to Maximize Asset Va..
PU
06/30AMERICAN MANGANESE : Recognized by U.S. Secretary of Energy for Lithium-ion Batt..
PU
05/15AMERICAN MANGANESE INC : . Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -8,05 M -6,13 M -6,13 M
Net cash 2019 0,49 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,56x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 41,6 M 31,6 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technology Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.24.32%34
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.81%41 761
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.70%37 092
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.18.60%23 628
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-5.09%12 552
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.95%8 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group