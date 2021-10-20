Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. American Manganese Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Manganese : Provides Update on RecycLiCo™ Demonstration Plant

10/20/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to provide an update on the RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant project and the Company's strategy towards commercialization.

The RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant planning and preparation began in March 2021 following the $2.7 million contract signed between American Manganese and Kemetco Research. Development work to date includes process flow sheet design, mass balance modelling, and equipment orders to match the planned 500 kg/day processing capacity of lithium-ion battery cathode waste. The Company anticipates the arrival of purchased major equipment throughout the remainder of 2021, including demonstration plant construction.

3D Rendering of the RecycLiCo™ Demonstration Plant

Located in Greater Vancouver, Canada, the fully integrated and continuous RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant has been designed to simulate real-world operating conditions. One of the critical evaluation activities required to strengthen investment in American Manganese's future commercial recycling plans with potential strategic partners.

"With multiple patents, technical publications, and rigorous testing, American Manganese sets itself apart with its methodical approach in developing RecycLiCo™ as an advanced lithium-ion battery cathode upcycling process, and it gives me confidence in future scale-up efforts," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "The demonstration plant provides a tool for licensing or joint developing our RecycLiCo™ patented process with potential industry leaders."

Most of the existing commercial recycling facilities treat end-of-life batteries using rudimentary methods, producing low-value products without further processing. Fortunately, the current global inventory of end-of-life batteries is in its infancy. The RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant plans to support the knowledge gap in developing commercial hydrometallurgical recycling facilities that recover high-quality, value-added battery materials.

"American Manganese's successful $20 million private placement came at an opportune time, given the current market conditions, and it puts the Company in a favourable position toward its road to commercialization. As part of the private placement, officers and directors of American Manganese have agreed to a 90-day share lock-up period," added Larry Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
04:11aAMERICAN MANGANESE : Provides Update on RecycLiCo™ Demonstration Plant
PU
10/15American Manganese Inc. announced that it has received CAD 20 million in funding
CI
10/06American Manganese Inc. Produces 99.99% Pure Lithium Sulfate from the RecycLiCo Process
CI
10/06AMERICAN MANGANESE : Produces 99.99% Pure Lithium Sulfate from the RecycLiCo Process
PU
10/05AMERICAN MANGANESE : Announces Closing of C$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Ins..
PU
10/04American Manganese Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 20 million in funding
CI
09/30AMERICAN MANGANESE : Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutiona..
PU
09/30AMERICAN MANGANESE : Drops 23% as It Seeks C$20 Million from a Private Placement of Share ..
MT
09/29American Manganese Successfully Upcycles EV Battery Black Mass into NMC-811 Cathode Pre..
CI
09/29AMERICAN MANGANESE : Successfully Upcycles EV Battery Black Mass into NMC-811 Cathode Prec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,38 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net cash 2020 0,26 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 180 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technology Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.54.64%146
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.48.12%57 034
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.52%51 108
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.120.49%19 259
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.27%10 875
MMG LIMITED16.91%4 377