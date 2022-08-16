American Manganese : RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves 163% of Designed Leach Processing Capacity

American Manganese Inc. ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") is pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved 163% of the demonstration plant's designed processing capacity of 500 kg/day for lithium-ion battery cathode scraps.

The RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule consists of an organized approach that evaluates individual processing steps with scaled up equipment and different commercially available lithium-ion battery waste feed material in comparison to the laboratory and pilot plant scale tests. In the instance of the demonstration plant's leaching stage, the increase in processing capacity can be attributed to the effectiveness of the company's patented process, equipment selection, and operational expertise. The optimized processing parameters that exceeded calculated expectations will be used as data points for the upcoming commercial plant design.

"Within the same demonstration plant footprint, we continue to redefine our patented process's capabilities that could translate into improved economics, environmental benefits, and plant size requirements when evaluating our commercialization strategy," said Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese. "I'm excited by the continued possibilities and added value of the RecycLiCo process as we continue to test, de-risk, and optimize the demonstration plant project."

The Company will continue to report its progress throughout the staged tests of the demonstration plant.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

