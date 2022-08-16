Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  American Manganese Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.5100 CAD   +2.00%
American Manganese : RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves 163% of Designed Leach Processing Capacity

08/16/2022 | 04:42am EDT
American Manganese Inc. ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") is pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved 163% of the demonstration plant's designed processing capacity of 500 kg/day for lithium-ion battery cathode scraps.

The RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule consists of an organized approach that evaluates individual processing steps with scaled up equipment and different commercially available lithium-ion battery waste feed material in comparison to the laboratory and pilot plant scale tests. In the instance of the demonstration plant's leaching stage, the increase in processing capacity can be attributed to the effectiveness of the company's patented process, equipment selection, and operational expertise. The optimized processing parameters that exceeded calculated expectations will be used as data points for the upcoming commercial plant design.

"Within the same demonstration plant footprint, we continue to redefine our patented process's capabilities that could translate into improved economics, environmental benefits, and plant size requirements when evaluating our commercialization strategy," said Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese. "I'm excited by the continued possibilities and added value of the RecycLiCo process as we continue to test, de-risk, and optimize the demonstration plant project."

The Company will continue to report its progress throughout the staged tests of the demonstration plant.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.
Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,1 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net cash 2021 5,91 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,51
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Larry W. Reaugh President & Chief Executive Officer
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technology Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.-1.92%98
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-26.91%43 593
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 609
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-21.28%37 557
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-10.11%14 825
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-0.09%8 895