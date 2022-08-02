Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. American Manganese Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-08-02 pm EDT
0.5300 CAD   +1.92%
American Manganese : RecycLiCo Battery Materials Receives Funding for Feasibility Study on Black Mass Material from End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries

08/02/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM)doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a feasibility study to target the removal of fluoride from black mass containing high concentrations of fluoride.

When a lithium-ion battery reaches its end-of-life, the battery undergoes a mechanical pre-treatment method that produces a black mass material containing lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and unwanted impurities such as fluoride. These impurities can cause significant corrosion and contamination issues in the downstream hydrometallurgical processing steps.

As a result of analyzing and testing multiple third-party black mass samples, the Company identified some black mass containing a high concentration of fluoride. With advisory services and funding support from NRC IRAP, the Company will test the feasibility of available techniques to reduce fluoride contamination to a consistent level that could enable a streamlined integration of black mass feedstock from multiple battery pre-treatment methods into the company's downstream hydrometallurgical process.

"Innovation is at our core, and our goal is to stay ahead of the curve and offer the most advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technology. We are thankful to NRC IRAP for its advisory services and funding support that enables our company to optimize our technology further," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "As we continue to collaborate with potential strategic partners in testing black mass materials that are representative of commercial feedstock material, we identify opportunities to build a moat around our core battery recycling technology that strengthens our value proposition."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.
Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710643/RecycLiCo-Battery-Materials-Receives-Funding-for-Feasibility-Study-on-Black-Mass-Material-from-End-of-Life-Lithium-ion-Batteries

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 21:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
