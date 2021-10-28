Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. American Manganese Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Manganese Submits Final Report to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for the Wenden Stockpile Material Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing Project

10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Manganese Successfully Completes All Identified Milestones in the DLA Project Scope of Work Within the Project Timeline

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to have submitted its final report to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), signifying the completion of the Wenden Stockpile Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing project. The DLA project is AMY's second project to gain support from the U.S. Government.

The project began in December 2020 with representative samples from the Wenden Stockpile and concluded in September 2021 with electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) production. The purpose of this project was to conduct bench-scale testing of unit operations to confirm that the American Manganese process flowsheet applies to the pyrolusite stockpile material, allowing for economic processing of the manganese resources into high purity manganese metal.

"As I said when this process started, this project presents an amazing opportunity for the people of Wenden, American Manganese, and the entire American mineral supply chain," said Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ). "At each step in the process American Manganese has been open and transparent on their work and is presenting a solution to transform the unwanted stockpile of low-grade material, long ago paid for by the U.S. taxpayer, into modern National Defense Stockpile material (EMM). The U.S. remains 100% dependent on foreign EMM and we simply cannot remain dependent on foreign supply when electrolytic manganese metal is a designated strategic defense mineral. Advancing this project is a strong first step towards securing a durable American source of supply."

As stated in the final project report:

"The patented American Manganese process represents a significant opportunity for producing electrolytic manganese metal, electrolytic manganese dioxide, and potentially battery-grade manganese sulfate using as feedstock the 350,000 short dry tons of National Defense Stockpile material grading about 22% manganese located just outside Wenden, Arizona."

Project highlights include enhanced process efficiencies in the Company's original manganese flowsheet and manganese metal production without the addition of toxic selenium. While meeting all project milestones, scoping study results indicate areas that would benefit from additional studies to achieve commercial-scale operation near the Wenden Stockpile.

"I'm proud that in the final report we have submitted to the DLA, American Manganese successfully completed all identified milestones within the project timeline, including an advanced material processing flowsheet that we tested on a lab scale," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "I believe there is value in processing the Wenden Stockpile material with AMY's patented process, and we are actively seeking continued collaboration on advanced materials reclamation with the DLA."

There is no substitute for manganese in the production of steel, and as BHP Billiton's former CEO Brian Gilbertson has said, "You cannot make steel without manganese. And if you cannot make steel - the world stops." DLA, which oversees the U.S. National Defense Stockpile, released its 2022 Stockpile acquisitions list, which continues to include Electrolytic Manganese Metal.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
04:13aAmerican Manganese Submits Final Report to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for the We..
PU
10/25AMERICAN MANGANESE : Appoints Director
AQ
10/23American Manganese Inc. Appoints Paul Hildebrand as Director
CI
10/22AMERICAN MANGANESE : Appoints Director
PU
10/21AMERICAN MANGANESE : Provides Update on RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant
AQ
10/20American Manganese Inc. and Kemetco Research Inc. Provides Update on the Recyclico Demo..
CI
10/20AMERICAN MANGANESE : Provides Update on RecycLiCo™ Demonstration Plant
PU
10/15American Manganese Inc. announced that it has received CAD 20 million in funding
CI
10/06American Manganese Inc. Produces 99.99% Pure Lithium Sulfate from the RecycLiCo Process
CI
10/06AMERICAN MANGANESE : Produces 99.99% Pure Lithium Sulfate from the RecycLiCo Process
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,38 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net cash 2020 0,26 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 185 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technology Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.58.76%150
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.49.31%54 318
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-5.85%47 398
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.138.54%20 804
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.38%10 904
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.44.45%5 401