American Manganese Submits Final Report to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for the Wenden Stockpile Material Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing Project

American Manganese Successfully Completes All Identified Milestones in the DLA Project Scope of Work Within the Project Timeline

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to have submitted its final report to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), signifying the completion of the Wenden Stockpile Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing project. The DLA project is AMY's second project to gain support from the U.S. Government.

The project began in December 2020 with representative samples from the Wenden Stockpile and concluded in September 2021 with electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) production. The purpose of this project was to conduct bench-scale testing of unit operations to confirm that the American Manganese process flowsheet applies to the pyrolusite stockpile material, allowing for economic processing of the manganese resources into high purity manganese metal.

"As I said when this process started, this project presents an amazing opportunity for the people of Wenden, American Manganese, and the entire American mineral supply chain," said Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ). "At each step in the process American Manganese has been open and transparent on their work and is presenting a solution to transform the unwanted stockpile of low-grade material, long ago paid for by the U.S. taxpayer, into modern National Defense Stockpile material (EMM). The U.S. remains 100% dependent on foreign EMM and we simply cannot remain dependent on foreign supply when electrolytic manganese metal is a designated strategic defense mineral. Advancing this project is a strong first step towards securing a durable American source of supply."

As stated in the final project report:

"The patented American Manganese process represents a significant opportunity for producing electrolytic manganese metal, electrolytic manganese dioxide, and potentially battery-grade manganese sulfate using as feedstock the 350,000 short dry tons of National Defense Stockpile material grading about 22% manganese located just outside Wenden, Arizona."

Project highlights include enhanced process efficiencies in the Company's original manganese flowsheet and manganese metal production without the addition of toxic selenium. While meeting all project milestones, scoping study results indicate areas that would benefit from additional studies to achieve commercial-scale operation near the Wenden Stockpile.

"I'm proud that in the final report we have submitted to the DLA, American Manganese successfully completed all identified milestones within the project timeline, including an advanced material processing flowsheet that we tested on a lab scale," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "I believe there is value in processing the Wenden Stockpile material with AMY's patented process, and we are actively seeking continued collaboration on advanced materials reclamation with the DLA."

There is no substitute for manganese in the production of steel, and as BHP Billiton's former CEO Brian Gilbertson has said, "You cannot make steel without manganese. And if you cannot make steel - the world stops." DLA, which oversees the U.S. National Defense Stockpile, released its 2022 Stockpile acquisitions list, which continues to include Electrolytic Manganese Metal.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer