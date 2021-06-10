Log in
    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
American Manganese : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/10/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or the 'Company') reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2021, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed, including the re-election of Larry Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Norman Tribe, Kurt Lageschulte and Zarko Meseldzija as directors. DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the number of stock options available for grant was increased to equal 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of the meeting's dates.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ patented processwas designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,38 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
Net cash 2020 0,26 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 286 M 236 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,32 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technology Officer & Director
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.172.16%236
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.56.42%59 647
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION2.26%51 479
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.36.14%12 191
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.6.20%11 960
BOLIDEN AB19.39%11 524