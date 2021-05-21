American Manganese : Provides Update on its Mineral Properties

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') reports that it is preparing for a drill program at its Rocher Deboule copper-gold property, located south of New Hazelton, BC. The Company has undertaken the following activities:

• Completed and filed a NI43-101 technical report

• Applied for drilling and work permits

• Established and developed a good working relationship with First Nations on land affected by drilling and work programs.

The Rocher Deboule deposit has had historic production of 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams silver, 133,676 grams gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929; the adjacent Highland Boy produced 68 tonnes containing 1,089 grams silver, 124 grams gold and 4,760 kilograms of copper, and the nearby Victoria produced 51 tonnes, containing 7,341 grams gold, 7,710 kilograms of arsenic and 785 kilograms of cobalt between 1926 and 1940. These mineral deposits are associated with the Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite, and the Rocher Deboule feldspar porphyry stock. Recent fieldwork involving rock and soil sampling of the western portion of the claims has revealed potential for 'Iron Oxide Copper Gold' deposit types. The Victoria No 3 Vein trends west towards Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Fm volcanic-hosted garnet-sericite-illite-quartz-calcite-chlorite-actinolite alteration. A Qualified Person (as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.