    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
American Manganese : to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

09/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, is pleased to announce its participation in a series of upcoming investor conferences in the month of September.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021)

For more information visit: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/#toggle-id-5

AGP Virtual Energy Conference (September 21, 2021)

For more information visit: https://www.allianceg.com/conference_and_event/a-g-p-s-virtual-energy-conference/

'We have made excellent progress in our Closed-loop Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Upcycling project and Wenden Stockpile Material Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing project and we look forward to sharing the development of our advanced technology and commercialization efforts with an investor audience,' said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
