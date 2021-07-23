Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American National Bankshares Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMNB   US0277451086

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.

(AMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS OF $10.8 MILLION (Form 8-K)

07/23/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMERICAN NATIONALBANKSHARES

REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS OF $10.8 MILLION

($.99 PER SHARE)

Danville, VA, July 22, 2021 - American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) ('American National' or the 'Company') today reported second quarter 2021 earnings of $10.8 million, or $.99 per diluted common share. Those results compare to net income of $5.5 million, or $.50 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $11.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, recognized for the first quarter of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, 'American National delivered strong earnings performance for the second quarter, in spite of the continuing challenges associated with the low interest rate environment. Credit quality remains excellent, and coupled with significant improvement in the reopening economy resulted in a $1.4 million negative provision for loan losses for the period. We had another strong quarter for our core noninterest revenue lines, with income from SBIC investments, mortgage and wealth management continuing to provide meaningful contributions. Deposit growth was again exceptional, and with significant PPP forgiveness during the period contributed to some additional excess liquidity on our balance sheet. Loan balances, excluding PPP, have begun to grow, although market pressures remain fierce. Key areas of focus are loan growth, talent management, process improvement initiatives and our digital product offerings.'

Second quarter 2021 highlights include:

Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity (annualized) of 17.30% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 18.45% in the previous quarter and 9.85% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).

Average deposits grew 3.7% during the quarter and 15.1% over the same quarter of 2020; the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 0.21% in the second quarter, compared to 0.30% in the previous quarter and 0.64% in the same quarter of the prior year.

Fully taxable equivalent ('FTE') net interest margin was 3.00% for the quarter, down from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021 and from 3.22% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

Noninterest revenues decreased $780 thousand, or 13.2%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.3 million, or 34.1%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased $572 thousand, or 4.1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $2.2 million, or 17.7%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 of $1.4 million and no provision in the first quarter, compared to a provision expense of $4.8 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.01%) for the second quarter of 2021, 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.06% for the corresponding quarter in the prior year.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.07% at June 30, 2021, down from 0.10% at March 31, 2021 and 0.16% at June 30, 2020.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION's PPP

The Company continued to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ('CARES') Act in the second quarter of 2021. The Company has processed a total of $364.2 million in PPP loans with $80.0 million forgiven in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $105.1 million in the first quarter. Total outstanding net PPP loans were $104.1 million at June 30, 2021, down from $183.8 million at March 31, 2021. Total PPP fees recognized in net interest income during the quarter were $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter's $2.9 million as a result of the forgiveness. The interest income from the PPP portfolio outstanding generated $360,000 in revenues for the second quarter compared to $526,000 in the previous quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.8 million, a decrease of $652 thousand, or 2.9%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $1.5 million, or 7.5%, from the second quarter of 2020. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 3.00%, down from 3.20% in the prior quarter and down from 3.22% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP). The second quarter of 2021 reflected $1.1 million less in net fees on PPP loans than the first quarter as $80.0 million of first round loans were forgiven in the second quarter compared to $105.1 million in the first quarter. The increase in net interest income from the same quarter in the prior year was primarily attributable to the PPP program and reduced deposit costs from a significantly lower rate environment.

The Company's FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2021, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $875 thousand compared to $948 thousand in the prior quarter and $801 thousand for the same period in 2020. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the remaining six months of 2021

$ 840

For the years ending (estimated):

2022

1,208

2023

702

2024

419

2025

306

2026

187

Thereafter

500

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets ('NPAs') totaled $2.4 million as of June 30, 2021 down from $2.9 million at March 31, 2021, and down from $4.6 million at June 30, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.07% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.10% at March 31, 2021 and 0.16% at June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.4 million, as compared to no provision in the first quarter and a $4.8 million provision for the same period in the previous year. The second quarter negative provision as compared to the prior period and the same period of 2020 was driven by significant improvement in both national and local economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. The allowance for loan losses was $20.1 million at June 30, 2021, $21.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $18.5 million at June 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was a negative (0.01%) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.00% in the previous quarter and 0.06% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.05% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.08% at March 31, 2021 and 0.88% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2021, 1.19% at March 31, 2021 and 1.00% at June 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $780 thousand, or 13.2%, to $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $5.9 million in the prior quarter and increased $1.3 million, or 34.1%, from the same period in the prior year. The largest fluctuations for the second quarter over the previous quarter were the decrease in income from insurance investments which was down $647 thousand, or 82.1%, and increased losses on premises and equipment, net, up $383 thousand or over 100%. The Company recorded a loss during the second quarter of 2021 from the sale of a building acquired in the HomeTown Bankshares acquisition. These declines were partially offset by growth in wealth management revenues, service charges on deposits and income from SBIC investments. Comparing the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2020, increases were noted in all categories except for securities gains, net, that recorded no activity in either period and had decreased income from insurance investments of $82 thousand, or 36.8%.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $14.6 million, up $572 thousand, or 4.1%, when compared to the $14.1 million for the previous quarter and up $2.2 million, or 17.7%, from $12.4 million during the same period in the previous year. Salary and benefit expense was up $660 thousand or 8.8% over the previous quarter, and up $2.0 million or 32.0% over the second quarter of 2020. These increases can largely be attributed to salary and benefit deferrals associated with loan originations under the PPP program. The second quarter of 2021 reflected $100 thousand in PPP related salaries and benefits deferrals, compared to $604 thousand in the first quarter and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Other operating expense components were in line with the previous quarter and represented normal growth levels over the same period in 2020.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 21.0% and 20.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This compares to 20.6% for the same period in the prior year.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $3.2 billion, an increase of $128.1 million or 4.2% growth from the previous quarter and increased $337.0 million or 11.8% from the second quarter of 2020. The asset mix of the balance sheet at June 30, 2021 remained primarily consistent with the first quarter with a decrease in loans as a result of the forgiveness of PPP loans, the proceeds from which were reinvested in the securities portfolio. The growth over the same period a year ago is primarily due to deposit growth in core deposits during the period.

At June 30, 2021, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $1.9 billion, a decrease of $64.3 million, or 3.2%, from March 31, 2021. The decline was primarily a result of the changes discussed previously from the PPP. Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $15.4 million, or 0.86%, from the first quarter, and decreased $27.5 million or 1.5% compared to June 30, 2020.

Investment securities amounted to $555.4 million at June 30, 2021, with growth of $73.4 million, or 15.2%, compared to March 31, 2021, and growth of $233.0 million, or 72.2%, compared to June 30, 2020.

Deposits amounted to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $137.2 million, or 5.2%, over the previous quarter and growth of $338.0 million, or 13.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The growth over the previous quarter and the prior period of 2020 is primarily a result of continued federal stimulus efforts, and continued higher than average cash balances being maintained by customers as elevated savings rates and liquidity patterns continue.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.27% at June 30, 2021 compared to 8.42% at March 31, 2021 and compared to 8.49% at June 30, 2020. The Company's common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.79%, 14.19%, 15.21% and 9.42%, respectively at June 30, 2021.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.2 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ('GAAP'). American National's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National's ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National's market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future periods, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American National Bankshares Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

June 30,

ASSETS

2021

2020

Cash and due from banks

$ 38,237 $ 44,607

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

502,300 206,998

Securities available for sale, at fair value

555,444 322,523

Restricted stock, at cost

8,035 8,694

Loans held for sale

13,807 2,845

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,914,371 2,101,711

Less allowance for loan losses

(20,097 ) (18,507 )

Net Loans

1,894,274 2,083,204

Premises and equipment, net

37,478 39,571

Other real estate owned, net

213 984

Goodwill

85,048 85,048

Core deposit intangibles, net

5,339 6,884

Bank owned life insurance

28,791 28,122

Other assets

32,618 35,059

Total assets

$ 3,201,584 $ 2,864,539

Liabilities

Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing

$ 959,574 $ 824,679

Demand deposits -- interest-bearing

482,586 406,322

Money market deposits

700,670 562,061

Savings deposits

241,746 200,518

Time deposits

385,174 438,196

Total deposits

2,769,750 2,431,776

Customer repurchase agreements

35,440 46,296

Long-term borrowings

28,181 35,588

Other liabilities

20,580 23,446

Total liabilities

2,853,951 2,537,106

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

- -

Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,875,756 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 10,964,320 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020

10,811 10,911

Capital in excess of par value

150,947 154,222

Retained earnings

185,843 159,586

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

32 2,714

Total shareholders' equity

347,633 327,433

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,201,584 $ 2,864,539

American National Bankshares Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

6/30/21

3/31/21

6/30/20

6/30/21

6/30/20

Interest and Dividend Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$ 21,087 $ 22,273 $ 21,379 $ 43,360 $ 42,700

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,769 1,632 1,646 3,401 3,683

Tax-exempt

96 103 111 199 223

Dividends

117 119 128 236 260

Other interest income

98 77 33 175 297

Total interest and dividend income

23,167 24,204 23,297 47,371 47,163

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

922 1,287 2,478 2,209 5,790

Interest on short-term borrowings

5 11 66 16 195

Interest on long-term borrowings

469 483 493 952 999

Total interest expense

1,396 1,781 3,037 3,177 6,984

Net Interest Income

21,771 22,423 20,260 44,194 40,179

(Recovery of) Provision for loan losses

(1,352 ) - 4,759 (1,352 ) 5,712

Net Interest Income After (Recovery of) Provision for Loan Losses

23,123 22,423 15,501 45,546 34,467

Noninterest Income:

Trust fees

1,240 1,206 953 2,446 1,965

Service charges on deposit accounts

630 622 541 1,252 1,262

Other fees and commissions

1,358 1,139 951 2,497 1,892

Mortgage banking income

1,142 1,318 893 2,460 1,442

Securities gains, net

- - - - 814

Brokerage fees

250 218 172 468 383

Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies

591 428 (119 ) 1,019 (64 )

Income from insurance investments

141 788 223 929 271

Losses on premises and equipment, net

(432 ) (49 ) - (481 ) (82 )

Other

222 252 221 474 447

Total noninterest income

5,142 5,922 3,835 11,064 8,330

Noninterest Expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

8,178 7,518 6,191 15,696 13,551

Occupancy and equipment

1,502 1,533 1,327 3,035 2,693

FDIC assessment

226 224 176 450 271

Bank franchise tax

443 438 425 881 851

Core deposit intangible amortization

371 381 417 752 844

Data processing

698 778 785 1,476 1,548

Software

338 329 403 667 759

Other real estate owned, net

10 117 15 127 6

Other

2,871 2,747 2,693 5,618 5,243

Total noninterest expense

14,637 14,065 12,432 28,702 25,766

Income Before Income Taxes

13,628 14,280 6,904 27,908 17,031

Income Taxes

2,862 2,991 1,422 5,853 3,007

Net Income

$ 10,766 $ 11,289 $ 5,482 $ 22,055 $ 14,024

Net Income Per Common Share:

Basic

$ 0.99 $ 1.03 $ 0.50 $ 2.02 $ 1.28

Diluted

$ 0.99 $ 1.03 $ 0.50 $ 2.01 $ 1.28

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

10,919,333 10,971,466 10,959,545 10,945,256 10,992,365

Diluted

10,923,156 10,976,177 10,963,248 10,949,523 10,997,279

American National Bankshares Inc.

Financial Highlights

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

EARNINGS

Interest income

$ 23,167 $ 24,204 $ 23,297 $ 47,371 $ 47,163

Interest expense

1,396 1,781 3,037 3,177 6,984

Net interest income

21,771 22,423 20,260 44,194 40,179

(Recovery of) Provision for loan losses

(1,352 ) - 4,759 (1,352 ) 5,712

Noninterest income

5,142 5,922 3,835 11,064 8,330

Noninterest expense

14,637 14,065 12,432 28,702 25,766

Income taxes

2,862 2,991 1,422 5,853 3,007

Net income

10,766 11,289 5,482 22,055 14,024

PER COMMON SHARE

Net income per share - basic

$ 0.99 $ 1.03 $ 0.50 $ 2.02 $ 1.28

Net income per share - diluted

0.99 1.03 0.50 2.01 1.28

Cash dividends paid

0.27 0.27 0.27 0.54 0.54

Book value per share

31.96 31.19 29.86 31.96 29.86

Book value per share - tangible (a)

23.65 22.91 21.48 23.65 21.48

Closing market price

31.09 33.07 25.04 31.09 25.04

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Return on average assets

1.38

%

1.49

%

0.80

%

1.44

%

1.07 %

Return on average common equity

12.44 13.19 6.68 12.81 8.61

Return on average tangible common equity (a)

17.30 18.45 9.85 17.87 12.56

Average common equity to average assets

11.10 11.31 11.91 11.20 12.42

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)

8.27 8.42 8.49 8.27 8.49

Net interest margin, taxable equivalent

3.00 3.20 3.22 3.10 3.36

Efficiency ratio (a)

52.06 47.70 49.74 49.84 52.08

Effective tax rate

21.00 20.95 20.60 20.97 17.66

PERIOD-END BALANCES

Securities

$ 563,479 $ 490,167 $ 331,217 $ 563,479 $ 331,217

Loans held for sale

13,807 17,929 2,845 13,807 2,845

Loans, net

1,914,371 1,978,640 2,101,711 1,914,371 2,101,711

Goodwill and other intangibles

90,387 90,758 91,932 90,387 91,932

Assets

3,201,584 3,073,432 2,864,539 3,201,584 2,864,539

Assets - tangible (a)

3,111,197 2,982,674 2,772,607 3,111,197 2,772,607

Deposits

2,769,750 2,632,534 2,431,776 2,769,750 2,431,776

Customer repurchase agreements

35,440 39,205 46,296 35,440 46,296

Long-term borrowings

28,181 35,656 35,588 28,181 35,588

Shareholders' equity

347,633 341,793 327,433 347,633 327,433

Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)

257,246 251,035 235,501 257,246 235,501

American National Bankshares Inc.

Financial Highlights

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

AVERAGE BALANCES

Securities (b)

$ 512,981 $ 458,760 $ 315,659 $ 486,020 $ 342,695

Loans held for sale

15,883 11,237 4,554 13,573 3,855

Loans, net

1,947,797 2,009,166 2,048,277 1,978,312 1,938,700

Interest-earning assets

2,909,216 2,814,291 2,525,998 2,862,016 2,400,459

Goodwill and other intangibles

90,577 90,976 92,161 90,775 91,950

Assets

3,118,687 3,026,952 2,755,470 3,073,073 2,623,531

Assets - tangible (a)

3,028,110 2,935,976 2,663,309 2,982,298 2,531,581

Interest-bearing deposits

1,761,203 1,740,418 1,564,430 1,750,867 1,529,997

Deposits

2,677,101 2,582,539 2,325,331 2,630,081 2,197,629

Customer repurchase agreements

37,591 43,746 43,716 40,651 42,617

Other short-term borrowings

- - - - 2

Long-term borrowings

35,584 35,640 35,575 35,612 35,565

Shareholders' equity

346,210 342,231 328,051 344,232 325,812

Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)

255,633 251,255 235,890 253,457 233,862

CAPITAL

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

10,919,333 10,971,466 10,959,545 10,945,256 10,992,365

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

10,923,156 10,976,177 10,963,248 10,949,523 10,997,279

COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Total shares of common stock repurchased

93,212 54,023 - 147,235 140,526

Average price paid per share of common stock

$ 34.73 $ 29.51 $ - $ 32.81 $ 35.44

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Beginning balance

$ 21,416 $ 21,403 $ 14,065 $ 21,403 $ 13,152

(Recovery of) Provision for loan losses

(1,352 ) - 4,759 (1,352 ) 5,712

Charge-offs

(29 ) (22 ) (444 ) (51 ) (549 )

Recoveries

62 35 127 97 192

Ending balance

$ 20,097 $ 21,416 $ 18,507 $ 20,097 $ 18,507

LOANS

Construction and land development

$ 133,592 $ 159,801 $ 141,392 $ 133,592 $ 141,392

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

384,095 364,549 388,947 384,095 388,947

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

650,862 628,742 589,821 650,862 589,821

Residential real estate

264,680 266,595 291,242 264,680 291,242

Home equity

100,835 100,643 114,397 100,835 114,397

Commercial and industrial

372,759 447,109 566,859 372,759 566,859

Consumer

7,548 11,201 9,053 7,548 9,053

Total

$ 1,914,371 $ 1,978,640 $ 2,101,711 $ 1,914,371 $ 2,101,711

American National Bankshares Inc.

Financial Highlights

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END

Nonperforming loans:

90 days past due and accruing

125 162 375 125 375

Nonaccrual

2,057 2,323 2,855 2,057 2,855

Other real estate owned and repossessions

213 443 1,346 213 1,346

Nonperforming assets

$ 2,395 $ 2,928 $ 4,576 $ 2,395 $ 4,576

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.05

%

1.08

%

0.88

%

1.05 % 0.88 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

921.04 861.81 572.97 921.04 572.97

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07 0.10 0.16 0.07 0.16

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.11 0.13 0.15 0.11 0.15

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(0.01 ) 0.00 0.06 0.00 0.04

OTHER DATA

Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)

$ 697,528 $ 666,653 $ 536,014 $ 697,528 $ 536,014

Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)

$ 392,881 $ 382,419 $ 301,096 $ 392,881 $ 301,096

Number full-time equivalent employees (e)

340 340 345 340 345

Number of full service offices

26 26 26 26 26

Number of loan production offices

1 1 1 1 1

Number of ATM's

36 36 38 36 38
Notes:
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release.
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
(c) - Market value.
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.
(e) - Average for quarter.

Net Interest Income Analysis

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Interest

Average Balance

Income/Expense (a)

Yield/Rate

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loans:

Commercial

$ 391,871 $ 513,765 $ 4,458 $ 4,377 4.56

%

3.42

%

Real estate

1,564,747 1,529,723 16,551 16,901 4.23 4.42

Consumer

7,062 9,343 112 149 6.36 6.40

Total loans (b)

1,963,680 2,052,831 21,121 21,427 4.30 4.18

Securities:

U.S. Treasury

41,840 2,250 114 9 1.09 1.60

Federal agencies & GSEs

102,730 47,197 298 284 1.16 2.41

Mortgage-backed & CMOs

281,820 203,268 961 1,059 1.36 2.08

State and municipal

62,204 42,742 323 288 2.08 2.70

Other

24,387 20,202 311 272 5.10 5.39

Total securities

512,981 315,659 2,007 1,912 1.56 2.42

Deposits in other banks

432,555 157,508 98 33 0.09 0.08

Total interest-earning assets

2,909,216 2,525,998 23,226 23,372 3.20 3.70

Non-earning assets

209,471 229,472

Total assets

$ 3,118,687 $ 2,755,470

Deposits:

Demand

$ 468,684 $ 371,451 37 115 0.03 0.12

Money market

701,957 554,318 215 591 0.12 0.43

Savings

239,887 192,354 6 24 0.01 0.05

Time

350,675 446,307 664 1,748 0.76 1.57

Total deposits

1,761,203 1,564,430 922 2,478 0.21 0.64

Customer repurchase agreements

37,591 43,716 5 66 0.05 0.61

Other short-term borrowings

- - - - - 0.00

Long-term borrowings

35,584 35,575 469 493 5.27 5.54

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,834,378 1,643,721 1,396 3,037 0.30 0.74

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

915,898 760,901

Other liabilities

22,201 22,797

Shareholders' equity

346,210 328,051

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,118,687 $ 2,755,470

Interest rate spread

2.90 % 2.96 %

Net interest margin

3.00 % 3.22 %

Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)

21,830 20,335

Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)

59 75

Net interest income

$ 21,771 $ 20,260
Notes:
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.

Net Interest Income Analysis

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Interest

Average Balance

Income/Expense (a)

Yield/Rate

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loans:

Commercial

$ 428,073 $ 423,343 $ 10,249 $ 7,919 4.83 % 3.77 %

Real estate

1,556,465 1,509,520 32,941 34,564 4.23 4.58

Consumer

7,347 9,692 238 307 6.53 6.39

Total loans

1,991,885 1,942,555 43,428 42,790 4.37 4.41

Securities:

U.S. Treasury

28,645 5,650 126 44 0.88 1.56

Federal agencies & GSEs

104,026 75,254 602 861 1.16 2.29

Mortgage-backed & CMOs

269,977 200,521 1,934 2,202 1.43 2.20

State and municipal

60,359 41,784 637 576 2.11 2.76

Other

23,013 19,486 588 537 5.11 5.51

Total securities

486,020 342,695 3,887 4,220 1.60 2.46

Deposits in other banks

384,111 115,209 175 297 0.09 0.52

Total interest-earning assets

2,862,016 2,400,459 47,490 47,307 3.32 3.95

Non-earning assets

211,057 223,072

Total assets

$ 3,073,073 $ 2,623,531

Deposits:

Demand

$ 459,867 $ 351,404 77 238 0.03 0.14

Money market

693,002 534,828 491 1,779 0.14 0.67

Savings

233,680 185,625 13 77 0.01 0.08

Time

364,318 458,140 1,628 3,696 0.90 1.63

Total deposits

1,750,867 1,529,997 2,209 5,790 0.25 0.76

Customer repurchase agreements

40,651 42,617 16 195 0.08 0.92

Other short-term borrowings

- 2 - - 0.00 0.50

Long-term borrowings

35,612 35,565 952 999 5.75 5.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,827,130 1,608,181 3,177 6,984 0.35 0.87

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

879,214 667,632

Other liabilities

22,497 21,906

Shareholders' equity

344,232 325,812

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,073,073 $ 2,623,531

Interest rate spread

2.97 % 3.08 %

Net interest margin

3.10 % 3.36 %

Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)

44,313 40,323

Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment

119 144

Net interest income

$ 44,194 $ 40,179
Notes:
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.

American National Bankshares Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

EFFICIENCY RATIO

Noninterest expense

$ 14,637 $ 14,065 $ 12,432 $ 28,702 $ 25,766

Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO

- (111 ) 8 (111 ) 35

Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization

(371 ) (381 ) (417 ) (752 ) (844 )
$ 14,266 $ 13,573 $ 12,023 $ 27,839 $ 24,957

Net interest income

$ 21,771 $ 22,423 $ 20,260 $ 44,194 $ 40,179

Tax equivalent adjustment

59 60 75 119 144

Noninterest income

5,142 5,922 3,835 11,064 8,330

Subtract: gain on securities

- - - - (814 )

Add: loss on fixed assets

432 49 - 481 82
$ 27,404 $ 28,454 $ 24,170 $ 55,858 $ 47,921

Efficiency ratio

52.06 % 47.70 % 49.74 % 49.84 % 52.08 %

TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME

Non-GAAP measures:

Interest income - loans

$ 21,121 $ 22,307 $ 21,427 $ 43,428 $ 42,790

Interest income - investments and other

2,105 1,957 1,945 4,062 4,517

Interest expense - deposits

(922 ) (1,287 ) (2,478 ) (2,209 ) (5,790 )

Interest expense - customer repurchase agreements

(5 ) (11 ) (66 ) (16 ) (195 )

Interest expense - long-term borrowings

(469 ) (483 ) (493 ) (952 ) (999 )

Total net interest income

$ 21,830 $ 22,483 $ 20,335 $ 44,313 $ 40,323

Less non-GAAP measures:

Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans

(34 ) (34 ) (48 ) (68 ) (90 )

Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities

(25 ) (26 ) (27 ) (51 ) (54 )

GAAP measures

$ 21,771 $ 22,423 $ 20,260 $ 44,194 $ 40,179

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY

Return on average equity (GAAP basis)

12.44 % 13.19 % 6.68 % 12.81 % 8.61 %

Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles

4.86 5.26 3.17 5.06 3.95

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

17.30 % 18.45 % 9.85 % 17.87 % 12.56 %

TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)

10.86 % 11.12 % 11.43 % 10.86 % 11.43 %

Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles

(2.59 ) (2.70 ) (2.94 ) (2.59 ) (2.94 )

Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

8.27 % 8.42 % 8.49 % 8.27 % 8.49 %

TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

Book value per share (GAAP basis)

$ 31.96 $ 31.19 $ 29.86 $ 31.96 $ 29.86

Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles

(8.31 ) (8.28 ) (8.38 ) (8.31 ) (8.38 )

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 23.65 $ 22.91 $ 21.48 $ 23.65 $ 21.48

ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE

Allowance for loan losses

$ 20,097 $ 21,416 $ 18,507 $ 20,097 $ 18,507

Credit discount on purchased loans

6,055 6,528 9,868 6,055 9,868

Adjusted loan loss allowance

$ 26,152 $ 27,944 $ 28,375 $ 26,152 $ 28,375

Total loans, net

$ 1,914,371 $ 1,978,640 $ 2,101,711 $ 1,914,371 $ 2,101,711

Subtract: PPP loans, net

(104,143 ) (183,783 ) (264,022 ) (104,143 ) (264,022 )

Total loans less PPP loans, net

$ 1,810,228 $ 1,794,857 $ 1,837,689 $ 1,810,228 $ 1,837,689

Adjusted loan loss allowance to total loans less PPP loans, net

1.44 % 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.44 % 1.54 %

Disclaimer

American National Bankshares Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.
02:18pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS OF $10.8 MILLION ..
PU
02:11pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/22AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Earnings Flash (AMNB) AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARE..
MT
07/22American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $10.8 Million..
GL
07/22American National Bankshares Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
07/22AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
07/22AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
07/21AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
07/21American National Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable o..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 105 M - -
Net income 2021 37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 325 M 325 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 340
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.
Duration : Period :
American National Bankshares Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,70 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Vernon Haley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey W. Farrar Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Secretary & EVP
Charles H. Majors Chairman
John H. Settle President-Trust & Investment Services, EVP
Edward Coleman Martin Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.16.37%351
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.30%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.24%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.88%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.30%202 066