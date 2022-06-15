American National Bankshares : First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
AMNB Investor Presentation
March 31, 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate" or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of American National and its management about future events. The forward-looking statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by American National and are factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the impacts of the ongoingCOVID-19pandemic; changes in interest rates; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; significant changes in the economic scenario; significant changes in regulatory requirements; significant changes in securities markets; and changes regarding acquisitions and dispositions. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements. American National does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Our Story -
American
National
Company Highlights
$3.3
$2.0
$2.9
Billion in assets
Billion in loans
Billion in deposits
$1.1
Billion in wealth
management assets
$377
2020 Forbes Best in
2021 American
State Bank
Banker Best Banks
Million market cap
Recognition
to Work For
Financial data and wealth assets as of 3/31/2022; market cap as of 6/3/2022
Bank Footprint
Founded in Danville, VA in 1909, American National has 26 locations in Virginia and North Carolina
V I R G I N I A
#1 State for Business (CNBC) #4 State for Business (Forbes)
#1 Best Business Climate (Business Facilities)
N O R T H C A R O L I N A
#2 State for business (CNBC, 2022 and 2021) #1 State for Business (Forbes)
#2 Best Business Climate (Business Facilities)
#1 State to locate or expand a business (Site Selection Magazine)
5
