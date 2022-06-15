Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American National Bankshares Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMNB   US0277451086

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.

(AMNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:10 2022-06-15 am EDT
34.08 USD   +2.71%
11:33aAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
06/14AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
American National Bankshares : First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

06/15/2022 | 11:33am EDT
AMNB Investor Presentation

March 31, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate" or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of American National and its management about future events. The forward-looking statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by American National and are factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19pandemic; changes in interest rates; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; significant changes in the economic scenario; significant changes in regulatory requirements; significant changes in securities markets; and changes regarding acquisitions and dispositions. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements. American National does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Confidential

2

Our Story -

American

National

Nasdaq: AMNB

Company Highlights

$3.3

$2.0

$2.9

Billion in assets

Billion in loans

Billion in deposits

NASDAQ

$1.1

Stock symbol

Billion in wealth

AMNB

Global Select

management assets

$377

2020 Forbes Best in

2021 American

State Bank

Banker Best Banks

Million market cap

Recognition

to Work For

Financial data and wealth assets as of 3/31/2022; market cap as of 6/3/2022

4

Bank Footprint

Founded in Danville, VA in 1909, American National has 26 locations in Virginia and North Carolina

V I R G I N I A

#1 State for Business (CNBC) #4 State for Business (Forbes)

#1 Best Business Climate (Business Facilities)

N O R T H C A R O L I N A

#2 State for business (CNBC, 2022 and 2021) #1 State for Business (Forbes)

#2 Best Business Climate (Business Facilities)

#1 State to locate or expand a business (Site Selection Magazine)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American National Bankshares Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 106 M - -
Net income 2022 34,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 355 M 355 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 95,3%
