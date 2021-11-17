Log in
    AMNB   US0277451086

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.

(AMNB)
American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

11/17/2021 | 04:09pm EST
DANVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record December 3, 2021.

The dividend amount represents a $0.01 per share or 3.7% increase from the prior quarter’s dividend. Based on the stock’s closing price of $38.70 on November 16, 2021, the dividend yield is approximately 2.9%.
        
About American National
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.3 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com.

Contact:Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer
 434-773-2274
 farrarj@amnb.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 40,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 342
Free-Float 95,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,66 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target 0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Vernon Haley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey W. Farrar Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Secretary & EVP
Charles H. Majors Chairman
John H. Settle President-Trust & Investment Services, EVP
Edward Coleman Martin Chief Administrative Officer
