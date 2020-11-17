Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American National Bankshares Inc.    AMNB

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.

(AMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American National Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:05pm EST

DANVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record December 4, 2020.

The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter’s dividend and based on the stock’s closing price of $28.54 on November 16, 2020, represents a dividend yield of approximately 3.8%.
        
About American National
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com.

  
Contact:Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Financial Officer
        434-773-2274        
 farrarj@amnb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.
04:06pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
04:05pAmerican National Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
11/05AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
10/23AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/22AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Reports Third Quarter Earnings
AQ
10/22American National Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Earnings
GL
09/03AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/12American National Bankshares Inc. Announces New Chief Administrative Officer ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 99,7 M - -
Net income 2020 28,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 313 M 313 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.
Duration : Period :
American National Bankshares Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,50 $
Last Close Price 28,54 $
Spread / Highest target 3,36%
Spread / Average Target -3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Vernon Haley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Majors Chairman
Jeffrey W. Farrar Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Secretary & EVP
Michael P. Haley Independent Director
Charles S. Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.-27.15%313
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.85%357 554
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%255 758
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.69%238 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%192 609
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.66%163 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group