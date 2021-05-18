Log in
    AMNB   US0277451086

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.

(AMNB)
  Report
American National Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/18/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
DANVILLE, Va., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable June 18, 2021 to shareholders of record June 4, 2021.

The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter’s dividend and based on the stock’s closing price of $35.37 on May 17, 2021, represents a dividend yield of approximately 3.1%.

About American National
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.0 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com.

Contact:Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Financial Officer
 434-773-2274        
 farrarj@amnb.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 102 M - -
Net income 2021 34,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 387 M 387 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 340
Free-Float 94,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,50 $
Last Close Price 35,37 $
Spread / Highest target 1,78%
Spread / Average Target 0,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Vernon Haley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey W. Farrar Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Secretary & EVP
Charles H. Majors Chairman
John H. Settle President-Trust & Investment Services, EVP
Edward Coleman Martin Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.34.95%387
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.59%498 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.01%366 253
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 876
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.62%218 400
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%203 275