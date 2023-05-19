Advanced search
American National Bankshares : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/19/2023
amcannb20230517c_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 16, 2023
AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Virginia
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
0-12820
(Commission
File Number)
54-1284688
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
628 Main Street, Danville,Virginia24541
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (434) 792-5111
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $1.00 par value
AMNB
Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Company held its annual shareholders' meeting on May 16, 2023. There were 10,368,974 shares of common stock entitled to vote at the annual meeting, of which 7,661,078 shares were present in person or by proxy. At the annual meeting, the Company's shareholders (i) elected each of the persons listed below to serve as directors of the Company, (ii) ratified the appointment of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023, (iii) approved, on an advisory basis, the executive compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement related to the annual meeting, and (iv) approved, on an advisory basis, the frequency of an advisory vote on executive compensation.
The Company's independent inspector of elections reported the vote of the shareholders as follows:
Proposal 1: Election of Class I Directors to Serve Until the 2024 Annual Meeting
Nominees
Votes
For
Votes
Withheld
Broker
Non-Votes
Votes Uncast
Rickey J. Barker
5,500,140
53,810
2,107,128
-
Adrian T. Smith
5,500,042
53,908
2,107,128 -
Proposal 1: Election of Class II Directors to Serve Until the 2025 Annual Meeting
Nominees
Votes
For
Votes
Withheld
Broker
Non-Votes
Votes Uncast
Dan M. Pleasant
5,023,386
530,564
2,107,128 -
Proposal 1: Election of Class III Directors to Serve Until the 2026 Annual Meeting
Nominees
Votes
For
Votes
Withheld
Broker
Non-Votes
Votes Uncast
J. Nathan Duggins III
5,497,912
56,038
2,107,128 -
William J. Farrell II
5,498,973
54,977
2,107,128
-
Tammy Moss Finley
5,426,402
127,548
2,107,128 -
Joel R. Shepherd
5,381,742
172,208
2,107,128 -
Proposal 2: Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Votes Uncast
7,629,225
25,483
6,370
-
-
Proposal 3: Approval of Executive Compensation as Disclosed in the Proxy Statement
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Votes Uncast
4,774,597
642,942
136,411
2,107,128
-
Proposal 4: Approval of Frequency of an Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
1 Year
2 Years
3 Years
Broker Non-Votes
Abstain
Votes Uncast
4,657,618
265,061
510,167
2,107,128
121,104 -
2
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
American National Bankshares Inc.
(Registrant)
Date: May 18, 2023 By: /s/ Jeffrey W. Farrar
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Senior Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
3

Attachments

Disclaimer

American National Bankshares Inc. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer